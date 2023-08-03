Posted in: CW, Preview, Riverdale, Trailer, TV | Tagged: preview, riverdale, season 7, the cw, trailer

Riverdale S07E18 Trailer: Cold War Paranoia, A New Mystery & More

With only three episodes remaining, here's the trailer for The CW's Riverdale S07E18 "Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Five: For A Better Tomorrow."

Based on reactions that we've been seeing on social media overnight, it's pretty clear that fans of The CW's Riverdale are in full-on speculation mode when it comes to the official series finale overview for S07E20 "Goodbye, Riverdale" (written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa). But before we get there, we still have two more episodes to go – and for this go-around, we have an official trailer for S07E18 "Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Five: For A Better Tomorrow." As Cold War paranoia heightens, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) has a new mystery to tackle – one with very deadly implications. Meanwhile, Archie (KJ Apa) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) face some hard hits on the home front – as you're about to see in our updated preview of the final season.

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 18 "Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Five: For A Better Tomorrow": COLD WAR PARANOIA – As the gang gets swept up in Cold War paranoia, a new mystery brewing in Riverdale leads Jughead (Cole Sprouse) to suspect it may have ties to a string of suspicious murders in town. Archie (KJ Apa) reconsiders his future after Uncle Frank (guest star Ryan Robbins) gives him a hard time about his poetry writing, and a shocking discovery involving her family shakes Betty (Lili Reinhart) to her core. Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan, and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Greg Smith directed the episode written by Ted Sullivan & Greg Murray.

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 19 "Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Six: The Golden Age of Television": BENDING TOWARDS JUSTICE — As the town's past secrets start to bubble to the surface, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and the gang are forced to make a difficult decision that will change each of their lives forever. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, MadchenAmick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner star. Tara Dafoe directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Tessa Leigh Williams.

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 20 "Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Seven: Goodbye Riverdale": NOW LEAVING RIVERDALE (series finale) — Back in the present day and longing for her former life in Riverdale, 86-year-old Betty (Lili Reinhart) turns to a special friend to help her relive her last day of senior year with her friends as they were, their memories restored. Written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

The seventh season of Riverdale goes where no season has dared to go before — the 1950s! Picking up where last season ended, Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) finds himself trapped in the 1950s. He has no idea how he got there nor how to get back to the present. His friends are no help, as they are living seemingly authentic lives, similar to their classic Archie Comics counterparts, unaware that they've ever been anywhere but the 1950s.

Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) is the classic all-American teen, coming of age, getting into trouble, and learning life lessons; Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) is the girl next door, starting to question everything about her perfect life—including her controlling mother Alice (Madchen Amick); Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) is a Hollywood starlet who moved to Riverdale under mysterious circumstances; Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) is the Queen Bee with a withering wit and a secret longing; Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan) is an activist fighting for the Black students of recently integrated Riverdale High; Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) is a "square" crooner wrestling with his sexual identity; Reggie Mantle (Charles Melton) is a basketball star from farm country; and Fangs Fogarty (Drew Ray Tanner) is a greaser who's destined to be an Elvis-type star.

It isn't until Jughead is visited by Tabitha Tate (Erinn Westbrook) — Riverdale's Guardian Angel — that he learns the cosmic truth about their predicament. Will Jughead and the gang be able to return to the present? Or will our characters be trapped in the 1950's forever? And, if so…is that such a bad thing?

