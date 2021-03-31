Riverdale Season 5 Episode 10 Preview: Will Archie Have to Go Poirot?

So is The CW's Riverdale willing to go "Murder on the Orient Express" this week, before the series goes an extended spring break? Does that mean Archie's (KJ Apa) will end up being our "Hercule Poirot"? Which we would prefer since most viewers assume Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) would play those roles but we like mixing things up every now and then. No matter how things play out, we can't shake this feeling that "The Pincushion Man" may be referencing someone who's going to end up meeting the business end of a knife many, many times. And if we're being honest, even in a season with moth men and serial killer truckers (which all play into this week's midseason finale)? Hiram (Mark Consuelos) would have to take the top spot of those most likely to shuffle off the show's mortal coil- he's just missing a long mustache to twirl while he goes, "BWAHAHAHAHAHA!"

Riverdale Season 5, Episode 10 "Chapter Eighty-Six: The Pincushion Man": PARENT-TEACHER NIGHT — While preparing for the school's Parent-Teacher night, Archie (KJ Apa) is caught off guard when his former Army General shows up in Riverdale with some unexpected news. Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) pushes back after hearing that Hiram (Mark Consuelos) and Reggie (Charles Melton) have expressed interest in taking over the Blossom maple groves. Jughead's (Cole Sprouse) unconventional way to get through a case of writer's block causes Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) to be concerned for his safety. Finally, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Alice (Mädchen Amick) receive some unexpected visitors. Camila Mendes and Casey Cott also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Chrissy Maroon.

The CW's Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, Madchen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge, Skeet Ulrich as FP Jones, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate, and Chris Mason as Chad Gekko. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, and Jon Goldwater executive produce. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, Canada, the series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions.