Riverdale Season 5 Episode 12 Shows How Hiram Lodge Broke Bad: Preview

With the tension building all around The CW's Riverdale, this week's episode takes a jump back in time instead of another time jump, and for good reason. With Hiram (Mark Consuelos) looking to redefine the word "bad" in "big bad", what better time than now for Riverdale's kingpin to share his backstory with Reggie (Charles Melton)? "Honestly, it's all about Mark Consuelos. Mark joined us in season 2 and he's been such a terrific addition to the show. He's been completely up for being our big bad. He's such a good actor and we've never really done an episode that focused on Hiram in a really deep way," explained showrunner and EP Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa about why now was the right time to tell Hiram's story. "It was so great to have Michael [Consuelos] do that episode and I think it was really special for Mark and Michael. And I do feel like we're building to quite a thing with Hiram this season so it's good to understand what makes him tick a little bit more. It's a very off-the-beaten-path episode but we can't wait for people to see it." Now here's a look at what's ahead with a preview for "Chapter Eighty-Eight: Citizen Lodge":

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 12 "Chapter Eighty-Eight: Citizen Lodge": MICHAEL CONSUELOS GUEST STARS AS YOUNG HIRAM LODGE — Hiram (Mark Consuelos) shares with Reggie (Charles Melton) his origin story and how he went from a young Jaime Luna (guest star Michael Consuelos) to the powerful kingpin of Riverdale. Elsewhere, Reggie reflects on his relationship with his father. James DeWille directed the episode written by Brian E. Paterson.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Riverdale 5×12 Promo "Citizen Lodge" (HD) Season 5 Episode 12 Promo (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wi4CNg3hbdk)

Season five of 'Riverdale' begins with our characters' final days as students at Riverdale High. From an epic Senior Prom to a bittersweet Graduation, there are a lot of emotional moments and goodbyes yet to come—with some couples breaking up, as everyone goes their separate ways to college—or elsewhere. Then, we will redock with our gang as young adults, all returning to Riverdale to escape their troubled pasts. And life—and romance—will only be more complicated now that they're in their twenties…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Riverdale | My CW Story: Julia | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dnu45nVByHg)

The CW's Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, Madchen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge, Skeet Ulrich as FP Jones, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty, Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate, and Chris Mason as Chad Gekko. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, and Jon Goldwater executive produce. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, Canada, the series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions.

