Riverdale Season 5 "Graduation": Cheryl & Toni Unearth Old Memories

So it's all come down to this. After a little more than four seasons, Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Toni (Vanessa Morgan), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch), and the gang, it's time for "Graduation" as the gang looks towards the future (and viewers prepare for a major time jump after this week). But as you're about to see from the following preview package for The CW and EP Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's Riverdale (including a new sneak peek), it doesn't look like things are going out on a quiet note.

Here's a look at a preview for tonight's episode, where Cheryl and Toni reveal a time capsule from 1945 (so pay close attention for any potential time-jump clues), followed by a promo for the episode, an overview, and preview images:

Riverdale season 5, episode 3 "Chapter Seventy-Nine: Graduation": STAY INNOCENT — With Graduation Day around the corner, the gang considers their next steps beyond Riverdale High. Archie (KJ Apa) learns whether he will be able to graduate with his classmates. FP (Skeet Ulrich) makes a difficult decision about his and Jellybean's (guest star Trinity Likins) future. Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan, and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

The CW's Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, Madchen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge, Skeet Ulrich as FP Jones, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, and Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz.

Erinn Westbrook (The Resident) joins the cast for the fifth season as Tabitha Tate, the ambitious, entrepreneurial granddaughter of Pop Tate. Seeing serious business potential in her family's business, Tabitha's come to Riverdale to take over Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe in the hopes of franchising the iconic diner, even as the town around it struggles to survive. Broadchurch star Chris Mason will be taking on the recurring role of Chad Gekko, Veronica's husband. Set to make his debut during the fifth season's fourth episode, Gekko is a controlling and jealous husband who works on Wall Street and sees himself as an "alpha dog," Gekko is threatened by Veronica's Riverdale life- especially her bond with Archie.

Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Aguirre-Sacasa, and Jon Goldwater executive produce. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, Canada, the series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions.