Riverdale Season 5 Posters: Jughead & Tabitha Have Seen Some Things

With it being now less than a month to go until The CW's Riverdale returns for the remainder of its fifth season (on August 11- and with Season 6 set for a November 16th premiere, too!), the long-running, time-jumping series is beginning to roll out a series of character key art posters to get fans back in that mood. First up, we have Riverdale's resident "Mulder and Scully" in Cole Sprouse's Jughead Jones and Erinn Westbrook's Tabitha Tate. To say those two have seen some things this season would be an understatement- and from the looks of the following posters as well as the previously-released teaser (more on that below), it's looking to get a whole lot weirder (and deadlier) when the show returns.

Here's a look back to last month when series creator and executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa officially announced that work on the fifth season was done. "Aaaand that's a wrap on Season Five of [Riverdale]. So grateful to everyone who worked on this crazy show this crazy year, under crazier-than-usual circumstances. All the writers and directors and editors. And especially our tireless, amazing all-star cast and our beyond heroic crew, who somehow kept the ship on course. (Special shout-out to [Robin Givens] for bringing us home.) Really excited about our next batch of episodes. They're some of the best we've done. And after that, a break," he wrote- followed by a long string of emojis teasing what's to come for Season 6- possibly for that multi-episode "event" that was previously announced: "And after that…💥🚀💋🔥💃🏾👯‍♀️🌪🤡👽👀👫👨🏼‍🤝‍👨🏽👠🕷🐍🦂🦋🐀🍒🍔❤️‍🩹💍🤰🏼🌊🎰"

Now here's a look at what's to come this summer when The CW's Riverdale returns for the remainder of Season 5:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Riverdale | New Episodes Return Promo | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fp-QDBCJSFc)

Season five of 'Riverdale' begins with our characters' final days as students at Riverdale High. From an epic Senior Prom to a bittersweet Graduation, there are a lot of emotional moments and goodbyes yet to come—with some couples breaking up, as everyone goes their separate ways to college—or elsewhere. Then, we will redock with our gang as young adults, all returning to Riverdale to escape their troubled pasts. And life—and romance—will only be more complicated now that they're in their twenties…

The CW's Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, Madchen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge, Skeet Ulrich as FP Jones, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate, and Chris Mason as Chad Gekko. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, and Jon Goldwater executive produce. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, Canada, the series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions.

