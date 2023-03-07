Riverdale Season 7 Eps. 1 & 2 Preview Images: Jughead Needs Answers Returning for its seventh & final season later this month, we have preview images for The CW's Riverdale S07E01 and S07E02.

With only a little more than three weeks to go until the seventh & final season return of The CW's Riverdale, we have a look at how things are going to kick off courtesy of a set of new preview images for S07E01 "Chapter One Hundred Eighteen: Don't Worry Darling" & S07E02 "Chapter One Hundred Nineteen: Skip, Hop and Thump!" As we learned at the end of the Season 6 finale, the gang is having a blast in the past, living out rebooted lives in the 1950s and oblivious of the previous six seasons (except for Cole Sprouse's Jughead, who's having a hard time reconciling their current situation with everything that came before). Could this be the "happily ever after" that the gang's been hoping for? We're highly doubting it. Why? This is Riverdale we're talking about. It's not going to go out quietly… take a look:

Riverdale Season 7: A Look at What's Ahead

The seventh season of Riverdale goes where no season has dared to go before — the 1950s! Picking up where last season ended, Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) finds himself trapped in the 1950s. He has no idea how he got there nor how to get back to the present. His friends are no help, as they are living seemingly authentic lives, similar to their classic Archie Comics counterparts, unaware that they've ever been anywhere but the 1950s.

Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) is the classic all-American teen, coming of age, getting into trouble, and learning life lessons; Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) is the girl next door, starting to question everything about her perfect life—including her controlling mother Alice (Madchen Amick); Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) is a Hollywood starlet who moved to Riverdale under mysterious circumstances; Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) is the Queen Bee with a withering wit and a secret longing; Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan) is an activist fighting for the Black students of recently integrated Riverdale High; Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) is a "square" crooner wrestling with his sexual identity; Reggie Mantle (Charles Melton) is a basketball star from farm country; and Fangs Fogarty (Drew Ray Tanner) is a greaser who's destined to be an Elvis-type star.

It isn't until Jughead is visited by Tabitha Tate (Erinn Westbrook) — Riverdale's Guardian Angel — that he learns the cosmic truth about their predicament. Will Jughead and the gang be able to return to the present? Or will our characters be trapped in the 1950's forever? And, if so…is that such a bad thing? Now, here's a look at the preview images for S07E01 "Chapter One Hundred Eighteen: Don't Worry Darling":

And here's a look at the preview images that were released for S07E02 "Chapter One Hundred Nineteen: Skip, Hop and Thump!", followed by a look back at the trailer for the seventh & final season:

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa Previews the Final Season

Before 2022 wrapped, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa shared a look at what viewers can expect with a sneak preview of the return episode. But before we get to that, Aguirre-Sacasa shared some thoughts on Jughead's difficult situation (and dropped a ten-ton teaser about something really not good happening at the end of S07E02).

"The first episode is Jughead's story," Aguirre-Sacasa shared during an interview with EW. "It's him asking, 'What do I do with the fact that I'm the only one who remembers our lives before the comet hit?' And that gets resolved at the end of episode 1. But you get to see Cole playing the Jughead we've known, and then you get to see Cole putting on a 1950s persona." And while the showrunner was hesitant to say if the season would have a specific "big bad" or not, Aguirre-Sacasa warned viewers that "something" is going to hit our heroes (and them) by the end of the season's second episode: "Something very, very dark happens at the end of episode 2." Now here's a look at the preview of S07E01 posted back in December: