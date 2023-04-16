Riverdale Season 7: S07E04, S07E05 & S07E06 Overviews, Images Released Here's a look at the preview images and overviews for the next three chapters of the seventh and final season of The CW's Riverdale.

With a new episode of The CW's time-tossed final season of Riverdale hitting our screens this week, it feels like it's only fitting with the "timey-wimey" theme already in play that we take a trip into the future. Okay, not that far into the future – but far enough to have overviews & images for S07E04"Chapter One Hundred and Twenty-One: Love & Marriage" & S07E05 "Chapter One Hundred Twenty-Two: Tales in a Jugular Vein," an overview for S07E06 "Chapter One Hundred Twenty-Three: Peep Show." Is there a lot to unpack from what you're about to see? Yup – and don't forget that a trip back to the present is still in the cards for later this season.

Riverdale S07E04, S07E05 & S07E06 Previews

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 4 "Chapter One Hundred Twenty-One: Love & Marriage": CUPID'S CHECKLIST — After enlisting Archie's (KJ Apa) help, Cheryl's (Madelaine Petsch) plan to fool her family spirals out of control. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) turns to Veronica (Camila Mendes) for help after finding himself in some trouble, and Betty (Lili Reinhart) gives Kevin (Casey Cott) an ultimatum. Madchen Amick, Vanessa Morgan, and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Claudia Yarmy directed the episode written by Chrissy Maroon.

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 5 "Chapter One Hundred Twenty-Two: Tales in a Jugular Vein": CORRUPTING THE YOUTH OF AMERICA — Principal Featherhead (guest star William MacDonald) takes aim at the negative influence comic books have over kids, just as Jughead (Cole Sprouse) is tasked by Pep Comics to write four tales for a new issue. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, and Madelaine Petsch also star. Jeff Woolnough directed the episode written by Greg Murray.

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 6 "Chapter One Hundred Twenty-Three: Peep Show": GETTING ARCHIE IN LINE — At her wits end over Archie's (KJ Apa) recent actions, Mary (guest star Molly Ringwald) turns to Uncle Frank (guest star Ryan Robbins) to get him back on track. Meanwhile, Betty (Lili Reinhart) asks Veronica (Camila Mendes) for help understanding her sexuality. Elsewhere, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) takes action after he discovers plagiarism taking place at Pep Comics, and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni's (Vanessa Morgan) budding attraction catches the attention of some River Vixens. Amy Myrold directed the episode written by Ted Sullivan.

The seventh season of Riverdale goes where no season has dared to go before — the 1950s! Picking up where last season ended, Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) finds himself trapped in the 1950s. He has no idea how he got there nor how to get back to the present. His friends are no help, as they are living seemingly authentic lives, similar to their classic Archie Comics counterparts, unaware that they've ever been anywhere but the 1950s.

Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) is the classic all-American teen, coming of age, getting into trouble, and learning life lessons; Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) is the girl next door, starting to question everything about her perfect life—including her controlling mother Alice (Madchen Amick); Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) is a Hollywood starlet who moved to Riverdale under mysterious circumstances; Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) is the Queen Bee with a withering wit and a secret longing; Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan) is an activist fighting for the Black students of recently integrated Riverdale High; Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) is a "square" crooner wrestling with his sexual identity; Reggie Mantle (Charles Melton) is a basketball star from farm country; and Fangs Fogarty (Drew Ray Tanner) is a greaser who's destined to be an Elvis-type star.

It isn't until Jughead is visited by Tabitha Tate (Erinn Westbrook) — Riverdale's Guardian Angel — that he learns the cosmic truth about their predicament. Will Jughead and the gang be able to return to the present? Or will our characters be trapped in the 1950's forever? And, if so…is that such a bad thing?