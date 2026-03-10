Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: RJ Decker

RJ Decker S01E02: "Twenty Pounds of Clem in a Ten-Pound Bag" Preview

RJ Decker (Scott Speedman) learns that no good deed goes unpunished in tonight's episode, S01E02: "Twenty Pounds of Clem in a Ten-Pound Bag."

Season 1 Episode 2 dives into a twisted case packed with unexpected turns and personal stakes for Decker.

Episode 3 teases a wealthy rehab tycoon’s missing son and growing tensions among Decker’s allies.

Catch official overviews, trailers, and behind-the-scenes insights for the latest RJ Decker episodes.

We're back with a look at what's ahead for Scott Speedman's ex-con and ex-newspaper photographer turned private investigator, RJ Decker. In S01E02: "Twenty Pounds of Clem in a Ten-Pound Bag," Wish (Kevin Rankin) needs a big favor from Decker, one that leads to a case with more than its fair share of twists and turns. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, and trailer for tonight's episode. In addition, we have an official overview for March 17th's S01E03: "The Needle and the Damage Done" and March 24th's S01E04: "In Vanity Veritas," a look at what Speedman had to say recently about the series, a behind-the-scenes featurette, and more.

RJ Decker Season 1: S01E02 – S01E04 Previews

RJ Decker Season 1 Episode 2: "Twenty Pounds of Clem in a Ten-Pound Bag" – Wish enlists R.J.'s help on a bizarre case when his late cellmate's son is wrongly accused of murder.

RJ Decker Season 1 Episode 3: "The Needle and the Damage Done" – RJ is recruited by Emi to investigate the disappearance of a wealthy rehab tycoon's son. Mel and Catherine discover they have different views on parenting and finances.

RJ Decker Season 1 Episode 4: "In Vanity Veritas" – R.J. finds himself at the center of a suburban housewife murder mystery. Catherine worries that R.J. is getting too close to Emi.

Written by Rob Doherty (Elementary) and starring Scott Speedman, RJ Decker is a former newspaper photographer and ex-con who starts over as a private investigator in the colorful-if-crime-filled world of South Florida. The series follows him tackling cases that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre with the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife and a shadowy woman from his past who could be his greatest ally … or his one-way ticket back to prison. The series stars Scott Speedman as RJ Decker, Jaina Lee Ortiz as Emilia "Emi" Ochoa, Bevin Bru as Detective Melody "Mel" Abreu, Kevin Rankin as Aloysius "Wish" Aiken, and Adelaide Clemens as Catherine Delacroix.

Inspired by Carl Hiaasen's novel Double Whammy, ABC's RJ Decker is produced by 20th Television. Rob Doherty serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Carl Hiaasen, Carl Beverly, and Sarah Timberman are executive producers, Paul McGuigan directs and executive produces, and Scott Speedman is a producer.

