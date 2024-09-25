Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: amazon, Amazon MGM Studio, mgm, robocop

Robocop Series Taps Peter Ocko as Showrunner; James Wan Set as EP

Peter Ocko will write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner on Amazon MGM Studios' Robocop series - with James Wan executive-producing.

It was back in April 2023 when it was first reported that Amazon was doing a deep dive into recently-acquired MGM's library of IPs to jumpstart development on possible series and film projects. The titles named included Robocop, Stargate, Legally Blonde, Fame, Barbershop, The Magnificent Seven, Pink Panther, and The Thomas Crown Affair – with around a dozen in total reportedly being eyed. Not long after, we learned that a "Legally Blonde" prequel series was in the works – with a casting call for the lead role going out earlier today. In addition, we learned in August that the "Poltergeist" series had named its showrunners – and in September, it was announced that Michael B. Jordan would be starring in and directing the big-screen film update Thomas Crown Affair.

Now, it's looking like there are some serious developments going on with the development of a Robocop series. Peter Ocko (Lodge 49) has been tapped as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on the potential series from Amazon MGM Studios – with James Wan (co-creator, "Saw" and "Insidious" franchises; creator, "The Conjuring" universe) on board to executive produce via Atomic Monster. The series is expected to remain true to the basic concept of the film series: a major tech company teams up with law enforcement to introduce a new crimefighting "tool" onto the streets – one that's part man, part machine. You can see already how the concept lends itself to a reboot/revival/reimagining.

The Peter Weller-starring first film premiered in 1987 – with Robocop 2 debuting in 1990 and Robocop 3 opening in 1993 (with 2014 bringing a remake of the original film). In addition, a Robocop television series ran for one season in 1994 – and let's not forget how Robocop showed up to save professional wrestler Sting from a beatdown from The Four Horsemen during WCW's 1990 PPV event, Capital Combat. Ocko, Wan, Michael Clear, and Rob Hackett for Atomic Monster serve as executive producers – with Danielle Bozzone overseeing for Atomic Monster.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!