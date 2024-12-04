Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: christmas, Rockefeller Center

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Officially Lit – Here's A Look!

Airing live during NBC's holiday special, here's your look at the moment when NYC's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree was officially lit.

Tonight's the night, folks! With Emmy and Grammy Award winner Kelly Clarkson back to host for her second year in a row and TODAY anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin on hand, NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center offered viewers two hours of holiday festivities. They were far from alone, though – with Backstreet Boys, Dan + Shay, Megan Hilty, Jennifer Hudson, Coco Jones, Little Big Town, RAYE, and Thalia on hand to offer the tree lighting ceremony a festive soundtrack. Even the Radio City Rockettes took a break from their annual "Christmas Spectacular" at Radio City Music Hall to join everyone for the holiday tradition. But if we're being honest, there was only one superstar tonight – the Norway Spruce stemming from West Stockbridge, Massachusetts, that everyone was waiting to see shine – and shine it did!

Here's a look at the official lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree from FOX 5 New York's coverage, followed by a rundown of some of the tree's backstory as it made its way to NYC in November:

2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree: What You Need to Know

Stemming from West Stockbridge, Massachusetts, in the Southern Berkshires region, the Norway Spruce was cut down on Thursday, November 7th, and arrived on Center Plaza on Saturday, November 9, 2024. The 2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is lit daily from 5 am to midnight. On Christmas Day, the Tree is set to be lit for 24 hours – and on New Year's Eve, it will be lit from 5 am-9 pm (with the tree coming down in mid-January 2025). Here's what you need to know:

How Big Are We Talking? The 2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is 74 feet tall and approximately 11 tons.

How Old Is The Tree? The 2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is approximately 70 years old.

How Many Lights Are We Talking? We're talking thousands – with more than 50,000 multi-colored LED lights decorating every branch on the tree.

How Big Is That Star? Designed in 2018 by architect Daniel Libeskind, the three-dimensional Swarovski star weighs approximately 900 pounds (408.23 kg) and features 70 spikes (covered in 3 million crystals).

