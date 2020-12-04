Rogue One Star Diego Luna Talks Prequel Series, Nearly Spoils Ending

In September, news broke that Black Mirror director Toby Haynes was replacing Tony Gilroy as the helmer of the first three episodes of Disney+'s "Rogue One" prequel series over COVID-related travel issues regarding Gilroy's travel between New York and the U.K. (Gilroy remains showrunner and executive producer). Since that time, things have been pretty quiet- and then Diego Luna (Narcos) checked in with Jimmy Kimmel on Kimmel's late-night ABC talk show. Want to guess where he was at the time? London. Want to know why he was there? That's right, work is underway on the "Star Wars" universe series. In the clip below, Luna explains to Kimmel why the series is still a fascinating one even when you already know what the ending's going to be and answers probably one of the geekiest-worded questions in the history of geeky questions.

Along with the "Rogue One" spinoff, Luna also discusses what life is like with his children on set, why he wasn't a big fan of the holidays when he was little, his film Wander Darkly, his involvement in The Princess Bride charity initiative, and more:

In August as the series' production schedule was still in flux, Luna explained that while it was important to get back to work the priority should be focused on the health and safety of everyone involved before a single scene was filmed. "Shooting is starting around the world, so slowly we're going back, but there's no rush. To me, what this pandemic brought to my attention is that there [are] priorities," Luna explained. "We have to be cautious and we have to be wise on when and how to go back. And the how is the most important, because if we go back to be who we were, we've wasted our opportunity, we wasted a major opportunity of rethinking and reinventing much of the stuff we believed was crucial and essential that clearly is not."

With original film co-writer Gilroy serving as showrunner (after Stephen Schiff exited the position), the untitled live-action Star Wars universe series Rogue One focuses on Cassian Andor's adventures during the early days of the Rebellion and the rising threat of the Empire set five years before the events of the critically-acclaimed 2016 film. The series also stars Alan Tudyk (Doom Patrol, Firefly) as droid K-2SO, Stellan Skarsgard (Chernobyl), Kyle Soller (Brexit), and reportedly Genevieve O'Reilly (reprising Mon Mothma, the politician who opposed the Empire and helped found the Rebel Alliance), Denise Gough (Angels in America), and Adria Arjona (6 Underground, Morbius).