Ronald D. Moore, Hulu Developing Sarah J. Mass' ACOTAR Series Pilot

Ronald D. Moore (Outlander, Battlestar Galactica, For All Mankind) is taking another deep-dive into the land of fantasy and wonder, with bestselling fantasy author Sarah J. Mass taking to Twitter to announced that the "A Court of Thorns and Roses" book series will be getting a pilot for an adaptation at Hulu. "So, it's official (and thank you, Josh, for accidentally spilling the beans! Ron Moore (creator of Outlander and one of my creative idols) and I will co-adapt ACOTAR as a tv show for Hulu," Mass wrote in an Instagram post revealing the news- confirming that Moore and Mass will co-write the pilot. First launched with 2015's A Court of Thorns and Roses (ACOTAR), the series would continue over the course of four additional novels: A Court of Mist and Fury, A Court of Wings and Ruin, A Court of Frost and Starlight, and A Court of Silver Flames. Here's a look at the official overview for the first novel and proposed series:

When nineteen-year-old huntress Feyre kills a wolf in the woods, a beast-like creature arrives to demand retribution for it. Dragged to a treacherous magical land she only knows about from legends, Feyre discovers that her captor is not an animal, but Tamlin–one of the lethal, immortal faeries who once ruled their world. As she dwells on his estate, her feelings for Tamlin transform from icy hostility into a fiery passion that burns through every lie and warning she's been told about the beautiful, dangerous world of the Fae. But an ancient, wicked shadow over the faerie lands is growing, and Feyre must find a way to stop it . . . or doom Tamlin–and his world–forever.

Here's a look at Mass' post from earlier today, officially announcing the news, updating fans to let them know that she's currently writing the pilot with Moore, and promising that "there is so much more news to share with you guys about bringing this series to life":

