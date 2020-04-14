With dozens of upcoming returning and new series being impacted by the current health crisis, it feels like Disney +'s The Mandalorian has been riding a pretty strong lucky streak for some time now. Set to return for a second season starting October 2020 with Jon Favreau back at the helm, the live-action Star Wars series hasn't been lacking in news, rumors, and innuendo. Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon) started dropping hints that his Darksaber-wielding bad guy could take a turn towards the light in future seasons. Following that, we learned pilot director Dave Filoni would be back to direct, and strong rumors that Rosario Dawson (DMZ) was cast as Ahsoka Tano, of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels fame. From there, the rumor mill had Robert Rodriguez (Alita: Battle Angel) directing at least one episode and Michael Biehn (The Terminator, Aliens) joining as a bounty hunter from the Mandolorian's (Pedro Pascal) past.

While some of those are still waiting to play out, fans are getting an update on the Dawson/Ahsoka Tano rumor from a very reliable source: Dawson herself. Speaking with Variety on the Variety After-Show, Dawson clarified that nothing has been confirmed – yet: "That's not confirmed yet but when that happens, I will be very happy. I'm very excited for that to be confirmed at some point," she said, adding it would be "a million and one percent because of the fans." That said, Dawson wouldn't mind spending some time in that other hugely popular franchise universe either. If she did ever head to the Star Trek universe, it's the omnipotent being Q she has her sights set on: "I mean it would be great 'cause then I could jump on 'Discovery.' I could be on 'Picard.' I just want to be with Jean-Luc Picard." If Dawson could land gigs in both universes? Let's just say that would be something special: "I get in those two, I'm telling you, man, that's it. I will just retire. And then I can just concentrate on going to school and running for office. That would be it."

Set between the events in Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, showrunner Jon Favreau (The Lion King) and Dave Filoni's (The Clone Wars) The Mandalorian takes place after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order and follows a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic. Disney+'s The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Ming-Na Wen, Carl Weathers, Emily Swallow, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog, Taika Waititi, Bill Burr, and Mark Boone Jr. star.