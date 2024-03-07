Posted in: Adult Swim, Preview, Trailer, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Adult Swim, preview, royal crackers, season 2, trailer

Royal Crackers Season 2 E02 "Catalina": Maybe They Should've Listened?

It's "shady family history" time in a preview for Adult Swim & series creator/star Jason Ruiz's Royal Crackers Season 2 Ep. 2 "Catalina."

Welcome to our weekly preview of series creator & star Jason Ruiz's Royal Crackers Season 2! With the animated series returning last week, we're getting a chance to learn a bit more backstory on Theodore Sr. & Darby's time together. Based on the overview for S02E02: "Catalina" released, Stebe's bad dreams send him and Theo on a journey to learn even more about their father's shady past. Based on the clip above, that includes learning about when Theodore Sr. resigned from the company to pursue his dream of building an amusement park in… you guessed it… Catalina. But right now, things aren't looking too good…

With a second season so special that Father Time created an extra day in February just so that its return could receive the special attention that it deserved, here's a look back at the official trailer for Adult Swim's Royal Crackers – with the first episode of the second season currently streaming on Max:

In "Royal Crackers" Season Two, the storylines delve deeper into brothers Stebe (Ruiz) and Theo's (Santino) daddy issues as they're forced to confront their father's dark past. Theo continues to grapple with the aftermath of his fall from stardom and attempts to navigate his way towards self-acceptance. Meanwhile, Deb (St. Clair) and Stebe's highly sexually charged relationship undergoes significant challenges, putting their bond to the test. Matt (Flanagan) struggles to fit in at school and with his family. All the while the Royal Crackers company tries to not only maintain relevance, but also to become the most popular snack food in the whole frickin' world.

Along with Ruiz, the half-hour animated comedy series also stars Andrew Santino (Dave, Bad Friends podcast), Jessica St. Clair (Veep, The Deep Dive podcast), David Gborie (Exploding Kittens, My Momma Told Me podcast), and Maile Flanagan (Naruto, Not Dead Yet). "This show is near and dear to me, and our team is second to none," shared Ruiz when news of the animated series' return was first announced. "I'm incredibly grateful to Adult Swim for supporting season two – which explores the deeper, lighter, and darker sides of The Hornsbys." Produced by Titmouse, Adult Swim's Royal Crackers is also executive-produced by Ruiz, alongside Seth Cohen (The Last Man on Earth, Hoops) and Evan Mann (Arrested Development). New episodes will be available on Max the following day.

