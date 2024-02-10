Posted in: Adult Swim, Max, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, preview, royal crackers, season 2, trailer

Royal Crackers Season 2: Stebe Unleashes His Nightmarish Mascot Idea

With series creator & star Jason Ruiz's Royal Crackers returning to Adult Swim for Season 2 on February 29th, check out this early preview...

Article Summary Royal Crackers Season 2 premieres February 29 at midnight ET/PT on Adult Swim.

Jason Ruiz's series returns - with a disturbing new mascot (?) in a twisted preview.

Stebe and Theo tackle daddy issues and personal challenges in Season 2.

Adult Swim's quirky animated series also streams on Max the next day.

For some reason, we thought that series creator & star Jason Ruiz's Royal Crackers was returning for its second season this weekend – and we are so very glad that we were wrong. With everything going on in and around Super Bowl LVIII, we didn't want the Adult Swim series to get lost in the pop culture madness that's about to get unleashed. With still a little more than two weeks to go, we are getting a sneak preview of what's to come – and it's a disturbing one. Though that's not surprising considering Stebe's new idea for a company mascot was pulled from the dark recesses of his nightmares. Seriously… what could go wrong – except possibly everything?

With a second season so special that Father Time created an extra day in the month of February just so that its return could receive the special attention that it deserves, here's a look back at the official trailer for Adult Swim's Royal Crackers – set to start hitting screens on Thursday, February 29, at midnight ET/PT:

In "Royal Crackers" Season Two, the storylines delve deeper into brothers Stebe (Ruiz) and Theo's (Santino) daddy issues as they're forced to confront their father's dark past. Theo continues to grapple with the aftermath of his fall from stardom and attempts to navigate his way towards self-acceptance. Meanwhile, Deb (St. Clair) and Stebe's highly sexually charged relationship undergoes significant challenges, putting their bond to the test. Matt (Flanagan) struggles to fit in at school and with his family. All the while the Royal Crackers company tries to not only maintain relevance, but also to become the most popular snack food in the whole frickin' world.

Along with Ruiz, the half-hour animated comedy series also stars Andrew Santino (Dave, Bad Friends podcast), Jessica St. Clair (Veep, The Deep Dive podcast), David Gborie (Exploding Kittens, My Momma Told Me podcast), and Maile Flanagan (Naruto, Not Dead Yet). "This show is near and dear to me, and our team is second to none," shared Ruiz when news of the animated series' return was first announced. "I'm incredibly grateful to Adult Swim for supporting season two – which explores the deeper, lighter, and darker sides of The Hornsbys." Produced by Titmouse, Adult Swim's Royal Crackers is also executive-produced by Ruiz, alongside Seth Cohen (The Last Man on Earth, Hoops) and Evan Mann (Arrested Development). New episodes will be available on Max the following day.

