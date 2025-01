Posted in: MTV, TV | Tagged: drag race, rupaul

RuPaul's Drag Race S17E03 Preview: Overflowing with "Monopulence!"

With the next round hitting tonight, check out our preview and viewing guide for MTV's RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17 Ep. 3: "Monopulence!"

Leave it to MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race to introduce a potential game-changer like "The Badonka Dunk Tank" into Season 17, only to waste absolutely no time whatsoever having it come into play. What's "The Badonka Dunk Tank"? It's a chance for an eliminated queen to keep from being eliminated by selecting one of the two levers (there are ten in total) that dunks Michelle Visage into a tank of water. That's exactly what happened last week, with Hormona Lisa losing her lip-sync battle to Acacia Forgot – only to beat the odds by choosing the right lever and remaining in the competition. That brings us to a preview of tonight's round, "Monopulence!" With guest judge Sandra Bernhard joining the festivities, our queens look to take fashion inspiration from the board game Monopoly to create an outfit from scratch that screams that they own everything.

Here's a "first lewk" at tonight's episode, "Monopulence!" – followed by a look back at Crystal Envy and Lexi Love lip-syncing "Alter Ego" by Doechii and JT for the win, and Hormona Lisa and Acacia Forgot lip-syncing "Yes, And" by Ariana Grande to see who would be going home (until things got a whole lot wet):

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 Viewing Guide

Where & When Can I Watch MTV's "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 17? Each 90-minute episode airing on Fridays at 8 pm ET/PT on MTV.

Who's Hosting & Serving as Mainstay Judges for MTV's "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 17? Of course, Emmy Award-winning host RuPaul will be joined by mainstay judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, and Ts Madison.

What Are Our Queens Competing For? The title of "America's Next Drag Superstar" and a cash prize of $200,000 (courtesy of TodayTix).

Wait! What's This About "The Badonka Dunk Tank"?!? Following the lipsync, each eliminated queen has a chance to receive immunity and save themselves from having to sashay away. Queens will choose from 10 levers and if they pick one of the two levers that dunks Michelle, they get to remain in the competition. If not, they will be eliminated.

Who Are This Season's MTV's "RuPaul's Drag Race" Guest Judges? The star-studded line-up of guest judges includes Katy Perry, Doechii, Sandra Bernhard, Julia Schlaepfer, Paul W. Downs, Hunter Schafer, Quinta Brunson, Jamal Sims, Law Roach, Adam Lambert, Betsey Johnson, Whitney Cummings, Sam Smith, Jerrod Carmichael, June Diane Raphael, and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Is "RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked" Returning? The Emmy Award-winning aftershow will premiere immediately following at 9:30 pm ET/PT on MTV. "Untucked" gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the backstage drama as the queens anxiously await their fate in the competition.

How Can I Stay Up to Date on MTV's "RuPaul's Drag Race"? For more information and up-to-date news, follow on X, Instagram, TikTok, Threads, and Facebook for all the latest tea. Make sure to join the conversation using #DragRace.

Meet Your Season 17 Queens!

The Season 17 cast includes Acacia Forgot (Los Angeles, CA), Arrietty (Seattle, WA), Crystal Envy (Asbury Park, NJ), Hormona Lisa (Chattanooga, TN), Jewels Sparkles (Tampa, FL), Joella (Los Angeles, CA), Kori King (Boston, MA), Lana Ja'Rae (New York, NY), Lexi Love (Louisville, KY), Lucky Starzzz (Miami, FL), Lydia B Kollins (Pittsburgh, PA), Onya Nurve (Cleveland, OH), Sam Star (Leeds, AL), and Suzie Toot (Fort Lauderdale, FL). Now that you've gotten a chance to meet this season's "Drag Race" queens, here's a little bit more about each of them heading into the premiere (followed by some video profiles):

Acacia Forgot – Los Angeles, CA (@acaciaforgot): This honky-tonk diva puts the country in California. Glitzy, glamorous, and with a penchant for blonde hair, Acacia Forgot has never met a rhinestone she didn't like. Musically talented, as well as being a singer-songwriter, Acacia plays the guitar, piano, banjo and ukulele. Will this aspiring country star also become America's Next Drag Superstar?

Arrietty – Seattle, WA (@arrietty_theelf): Arrietty hails from the House of Dubois – her drag mother is none other than Drag Race season 15's Irene (The Alien) Dubois. Obsessed with the fantasy genre, this uniquely creative queen designs and sews her own outfits, often with a "futuristic elf" aesthetic. Add in the ability to beat a mean mug when needed, and this talented, twisted queen is ready to go all the way in the competition!

Crystal Envy – Asbury Park, NJ (@thecrystalenvy): With looks so polished, it's hard to believe this makeup artist and drag queen has only been performing for 3 years. In New Jersey, Crystal swiftly dominated the club scene. Crystal Envy's name comes as a mixture of their birth name, Chris, and the fact that every outfit she wears is bedazzled and sparkly. This pageant princess commands a club crowd, but can Crystal hold that same command over the judges this season?

Hormona Lisa – Chattanooga, TN (@hormona_lisa): This Southern bubblegum babe was infamously plucked from the crowd by RuPaul on the Atlanta stop of his "The House of Hidden Meanings" book tour and invited to Hollywood. Now officially a part of the season 17 cast, this campy queen – inspired by Disney princesses and vintage screen sirens – hopes to catch the eye of RuPaul again, this time where it counts the most: on the main stage of RuPaul's Drag Race!

Jewels Sparkles – Tampa, FL (@thejewelssparkles): Out of drag, this youthful queen has a sweetness and innocence and is a self-described "ditzy, clumsy bimbo." But don't be fooled – Jewels intends to enter the competition with intention and strategy. With influences that range from Ariana Grande to Priscilla Presley to her Puerto Rican and Cuban heritage, you'd be foolish to underestimate this talented doll as merely a "look queen."

Joella – Los Angeles, CA (@thejoelladynasty): Joella calls herself "The Slaysian Diva," and with her own unique style of drag, mixing traditional Chinese costume with street fashion and pop culture, you can see why. Having already won local West Hollywood drag bar contests, Joella is now ready to represent plus-size queens in the biggest drag competition in the world.

Kori King – Boston, MA (@koriking): This boisterous queen has rapidly risen to the top of the Boston scene, amassing a respectable TikTok following along the way. Only in the drag game for 2 years, Kori has already been awarded Boston's Best New Performer To Watch award, and is the name on everybody's lips. She is season 16 finalist Plane Jane's drag sister, so expect a razor-sharp wit and somebody who tells it like it is!

Lana Ja'Rae – New York, NY (@lanajarae): Lana's drag mother is Luxx Noir London, from season 15 of Drag Race, so expect a level of fierceness from this fashionista! Luxx saw Lana competing in a New York drag competition and was so impressed that she approached her backstage and asked if she could adopt her on the spot. Bringing legs and body to the main stage, Lana is ready to strut away from this competition with a crown!

Lexi Love – Louisville, KY (@mslexilove): Lexi Love is a full-time "playmate" at Play, Louisville, a bar known for its high-energy drag excellence. As a performer, Lexi knows how to turn the party up – but she's also someone you'd love to kick it with. Having survived a period of homelessness and drug addiction, she has emerged a stronger and more independent queen and is ready for the re-birth of Lexi to take over the world!

Lucky Starzzz – Miami, FL (@theluckystarzzz): Born in Havana, Cuba, Lucky Starzzz is an expressive, colorful, living cartoon! Lucky's drag meets at the intersection of club kid and camp, and this resourceful queen uses as much paper and spray paint as she does sequins and rhinestones. Lucky describes her drag as "a venus fly trap in a room full of roses." Can Lucky's eye-catching creativity catch the eyes of the judges this season and win her the crown?

Lydia B Kollins – Pittsburgh, PA (@foreheadbrows): To understand this absurdist, unique queen, you only need to know that the "B" stands for b*tthole. Named after Winona Ryder's character in Beetlejuice, Lydia Deetz, and inspired by Tim Burton, John Waters and David Lynch, Lydia B Kollins is a queen who values creativity over perfection. Will the judges find Lydia's looks BOOTYful, or will her time on Drag Race be a disASSter?

Onya Nurve – Cleveland, OH (@onyanurve): Smashburger cook by day, enchanting and in-demand drag artist by night. Onya Nurve got bitten by the performance bug in high school and took an artistic career path to drag via a BFA in Painting from the Cleveland Institute of Art. A comedic actress as well as being able to belt out a tune, Onya represents a real threat in this competition!

Sam Star – Leeds, AL (@samstarqueen): Stunning, stylish, SOUTHERN! Sam is quite the Renaissance queen, having trained in musical theater and being a retired gymnast/cheerleader who can do back handsprings! With polished makeup skills and a gorgeous mug, Sam has gone on to win an impressive number of pageant titles for such a young queen: it's no surprise to learn that Trinity The Tuck is her drag mother and mentor.

Suzie Toot – Fort Lauderdale, FL (@suzie.toot): Suzie's uniqueness is her greatest strength in drag. A professional tap dancer with a look rooted deeply in 1920s and 30s fashions, Suzie describes herself as the "cross-section between Betty Boop and Lucille Ball." A skilled actor with a wild sense of humor and excellent comedic timing, Suzie hopes to wow the judges with her quirky take on drag!

MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race is produced by World of Wonder Productions. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang, Michele Mills, and RuPaul Charles serve as executive producers. Daniel Blau Rogge serves as executive producer for MTV, and Julie Ha serves as supervising producer.

