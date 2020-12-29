I can't wait for 2020 to be over, and not just because this year has been largely terrible – 2021 means a new Ru-year and a new season of RuPaul's Drag Race! Now, we know the cast, but the new piece of information we've been given is the first 10 minutes of the first episode. Now, if you want to wait and be surprised, you should probably stop reading and absolutely not watch the video below. However, if you can't wait anymore and need a taste of these amazing drag queens, you're in luck, honey. Keep reading on and absolutely check out the video below!

First into the Drag Race "werkroom," we have Kandy Muse – the Dominican darling from New York City; followed by Phoenix's own Joey Jay, a self-proclaimed "basic bitch" but in the best way. Her "werkroom" greeting was, "filler queen", which shows Joey has a sense of humor (even if Kandy doesn't get it). And then the telltale RuPaul siren goes off. Yes, with only the two queens present. Their task is to report to the main stage to lip-sync for their lives. Ruh-roh! Luckily for us (and the queens), this week is a non-elimination episode as for the first time ever, the queens are all forced to lip-sync for their lives in pairs.

We see Kandy Muse and Joey Jay battle to Carly Rae Jepson's "Call Me Maybe" and it's great. A little comedy, a lot of chicken feathers, and two great performances. Of course, the sneak peek cuts off right before we see who wins the lip-sync and who loses – and we have no idea what's going to happen to the queens who lose their lip-syncs. Looks like we'll have to wait until the full episode of VH1's Drag Race airs to find out for sure- with New Year's Day now only three days away.