Posted in: TV | Tagged: drag race, rupaul

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 Ep. 12 Review: Brokeback Makeovers

Last week, the queens of MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 were challenged to save a queen, ride a cowboy. Here's how it turned out...

Howdy queens, queers, and cowboys! This week on MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race, the queens are challenged to save a queen, ride a cowboy. The queens compete in this infamous makeover challenge, this time with a cunty western twist: the queens are tasked with turning rodeo cowboys (from the International Gay Rodeo Circuit) into their drag daughters. Of course, the judges are looking for a STRONG family resemblance, or Michelle Visage will open up a gateway to drag hell and sentence the queen to never-ending underattended drag brunch emcee for all eternity.

This is probably one of my favorite makeover themes in a good while – the cowboys just have so much personality and camp already, but they're still large hairy men and not really used to this, but are absolutely good sports. So, going by duos, we have:

Discord and Harmony Addams – They're serving Sugar and Spice and it's cute, it works well enough I guess…but for whatever reason the judges were not having it. I smell that this is just Miss Discord's week to leave us, and nothing she could have done would really have changed that. Her attitude has gotten a bit better, but mama I was over it almost immediately.

Jane and May B. Don't – Despite Michelle's shit-talking, they have a fun family resemblance, and it's very Judd family. That said, I really hate Jane's monochromatic red tights and red lamé cocktail dress. Why didn't she make a gown as she did for her partner? Regardless, it's enough to earn safe.

Juicy and Lucy Love Dion – I have issues with Juicy's generic Carmen Miranda look – clearly she came prepared for this and then had to do some maneuvering at the last second when her cowboy was a whole ass cowman, but it was fine. Make a little bodysuit, call it a day. But it was so boring, and tbh there really was no family resemblance beyond "we're dressed in the same outfit but in different colors," and Juicy's time is probably up next week unless she really pulls something out and surprises everyone.

Darlene and Bonnie Mitchell – It's giving Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar, but the Atlantic City sequel, and I'm here for it. They told a story, they're giving trashy cousins, and it's fun. Is it groundbreaking? No, but does it have to be? Also no! Darlene's drag is about trashy camp, and this absolutely hit the mark. Does every makeover need a custom-sewn gown and matching glamour? Nah, let's smoke Virginia Slims at the penny slots with cousins (and maybe sisters?) Darlene and Bonnie.

Myki and Morgan Meeks – Myki and her daughter…er, mother look a little dusty, but they're serving and doing alright. They got high praise from the judges and won the week, and while it wasn't wholly undeserved, it wasn't exactly all earned in this challenge. That said, I'm alright with this Myki praise as the first half of the competition, she basically went unnoticed, and she did not deserve to be relegated to the middle of the pack, or even the bottom. Let's just chalk this up to retribution from the talent show week.

Nini and Patsy Coco – Now, drag comes in many, many forms – even when it comes to camp. Nini's drag style is very firmly camp, with a side of National Geographic, and it didn't quite work this week. Nini dressed as a monarch butterfly and her daughter Patsy as a monarch caterpillar (which, if you don't know, are yellow and black striped). Hence the confusion when her daughter comes out looking like a bumblebee-cased-sausage in a basic ahh column gown and headpiece. Okay…I get the story, but if you have to explain it…

Lip syncing this week are Nini Coco and Discord Addams, which feels right. Discord v Juicy would have also been acceptable, but Discord's time was up, and the next time Juicy lip syncs, she's going home, so this all feels correct. This lip sync was so boring – love this song, but a ballad? Really? Discord also didn't know the lyrics, so bye Felicia.

Next week, we close in on the finale with an improv challenge, and Miss Juicy, you're in danger, girl. But "Karens Gone Wild" should be a fun one full of cunty chaos! RuPaul's Drag Race season 18 airs on MTV in the Americas and is streaming on WOW Presents Plus in all other markets.

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