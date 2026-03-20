Posted in: TV | Tagged: drag race, rupaul

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 Episode 11: The Queens Toast & Roast!

During the last round of MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18, our queens had a chance to toast and roast. So how did it all play out?

Welcome back to another week of MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18, or in last week's case, RuPaul's Love Fest, where everyone has a good time, and nobody goes home. For real, let's start chopping these queens because it's very clear who's finale material and who is…not. This week, the queens are roasting the reigning Queen of the World, Alyssa Edwards, and there are some jokes in there. The mini-challenge was just an ad for online perfumes, and I hate it, thanks. But gotta fund that prize kitty somehow, I guess. The runway theme is "swept away," and it's basically a clever way of saying "there's a giant fan on the runway, wear something fun," and some of the queens' choices were…choices. Let's get into it, henny.

Discord Addams, opening the roast was absolutely a setup for you to fail, and she wasn't the worst of the night, but absolutely not good. Her runway as a motorcycle? Not good at all. Just add a skull mask, and she's in a mid Ghost Rider cosplay. Womp womp.

Darlene Mitchell can read the phone book and make it hilarious. Did she have any relevant jokes? Not really, but BANANA! Yes, it was funny. No, it wasn't really on topic, but everyone else said what needed to be said so Darlene could just be silly and dumb and delight everyone with random props and clown shenanigans. Her runway was fun, a classic old Hollywood head scarf in the wind moment, but charming. A well-deserved win of the week, FINALLY.

Kenya Pleaser, baby, what is that Abby Cadabby cosplay you're wearing on the runway? Not the move, especially after that dismal outing on the roast and in most of the rest of the competition. So brave of you to have that attitude with this level of talent. Maybe she'll actually know the words to this week's lip sync.

Juicy Love Dion, we know you're a dancer, but RuPaul's Drag Race this season has shown us you don't excel at really anything but dancing. Her roast was…bad. No presence, no jokes…so what do you do successfully? Her runway was okay, but she just held a fitted bedsheet behind her while going on about some parachute story. I bring the drama, sure…but why? Did her real look not make it, so she pulled this together at the last second and stripped the sheet off her hotel bed? That would explain some things, but she did put the drama into her runway walk, so half credit, maybe.

Jane Don't was expected to do well as this is what she does, and she did not disappoint. Her jokes were funny, the runway was a stunning art deco piece a'la Napoleon or Chappell Roan, and it was great! No win this week, but still a solid top (in the competition)

Nini Coco was safe, could have easily been a top this week, but they needed some kind of drama, so they hyped up some bad parts and put her in the bottom over Discord. Fair? Nah, but at least she didn't lip sync. Her runway was fun, but don't they have a rule that runways can't involve any sort of mess, like thrown confetti? Regardless, it was fun enough.

And last but one of the best is Myki Meeks. She did decide the order of the roast and did put herself as the closer, and she did put her BFA on full display tonight, but it was fun. Her runway was mid-century showgirl, and it ATE. I will be dreaming of her orange chiffon train and delightfully bubbly persona.

In tonight's bottom lip sync, we have Juicy and Kenya, which feels correct. Honestly, it should be a double sashay, but Juicy is being kept around, maybe for her lip sync assassin status. Who knows! This was Kenya's week to leave us, but she will most certainly be back on one of the many, many spin-off iterations of RuPaul's Drag Race franchise. Hey, it took Alyssa Edwards three tries at least, and she's actually good at drag!

Next week, we get the makeover challenge, and oh boy, another chance for producers to show how absolutely subjective this judging is! That said, it's a makeover challenge, but make it cowboy with half a dozen brokeback boys ready to become yassafied? Yes, please – or, yeehaw! I, for one, cannot wait to save a queen, ride a cowboy.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 18 airs on MTV in the Americas and is streaming on WOW Presents Plus in all other markets.

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