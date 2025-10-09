Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: S.W.A.T., S.W.A.T. Exiles

S.W.A.T. Exiles Production Underway; SPTV Offers First Look at Cast

Sony Pictures Television announced that production is now underway on Shemar Moore-starring S.W.A.T. Exiles and shared a first-look image.

Sony Pictures Television's Shemar Moore-starring S.W.A.T. Exiles has officially started production in Los Angeles, and we're getting our first look at the main cast. "Get ready for S.W.A.T. 2.0!" Moore shared in a statement. "After eight incredible years of defying the odds and entertaining the world, we're about to take the franchise to a whole new level—bigger, better, and edgier. With a fresh cast and a darker, more intense Hondo, we're ready to bring this story to life and show you what we've created together. Thanks to the fans and Sony for keeping us alive, you won't want to miss what's next."

After a high-profile mission goes sideways, Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson (Moore) is pulled out of forced retirement to lead a last-chance experimental SWAT unit made up of untested, unpredictable young recruits. Hondo must bridge a generational divide, navigate clashing personalities, and turn a squad of outsiders into a team capable of protecting the city and saving the program that made him who he is. "It's been electric being back on set," added showrunner Jason Ning. "You can feel the creative energy shift. We're honoring what made S.W.A.T. great while reinventing it through this scrappier, more character-driven lens. The new cast came in hungry, the crew's firing on all cylinders, and it already feels like Exiles has its own heartbeat."

Lucy Barrett (Charmed), Adain Bradley (Tarot), Zyra Gorecki (La Brea), Freddy Miyares (When They See Us), and Ronen Rubinstein (9-1-1: Lone Star) also star. Jay Harrington's Sergeant David "Deacon" Kay and Patrick St. Esprit's Commander Robert Hicks are returning for the pilot as guest stars. In addition, Kevin Tancharoen (The Book of Boba Fett, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) is on board to direct the first episode. Additional executive producers on the spinoff include Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film, as well as Moore, James Scura, and Jon Cowan. Sony Pictures TV produces and will distribute the 10-episode series globally.

