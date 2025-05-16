Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: S.W.A.T., swat

S.W.A.T.: Our Series Finale Preview: "Ride or Die" & "Return to Base"

Check out our preview for tonight's series finale of CBS's Shemar Moore-starring S.W.A.T., S08E21: "Ride or Die" & S08E22: "Return to Base."

Considering how many lives Shemar Moore-starring S.W.A.T. has shown to have, would we be surprised to see the series pull another "phoenix" act and return for a ninth season? Nope, not at all – not when the show has already run two seasons longer than what was initially planned by the network. But for now, at least, tonight's S08E21: "Ride or Die" and S08E22: "Return to Base" represent the two-hour, two-episode series ender after eight seasons – but don't think for a second that the show is going out on a quiet and reflective note. Not when you have Honda (Moore) facing off with a car thief from his past – one he assumed was six feet under, a crew of ex-pat Russian mercenaries going on a bomb-planting spree across Los Angeles, and Hondo and the 20-Squad fighting for their lives when S.W.A.T. homebase comes under attack. Here's a look at the official overviews, image galleries, and sneak peeks for both episodes, with the trailer for tonight's series wrap-up waiting for you above.

S.W.A.T. Series Finale Preview: "Ride or Die" & "Return to Base"

S.W.A.T. Season 8 Episode 21: "Ride or Die" – When an auto carrier truck gets hijacked by a high-speed crew, Hondo encounters a ghost from his past – a violent car thief thought to be long-dead. As the brutal road warriors tear across L.A. in pursuit of a mysterious $60 million car, Hondo's old rivalry reignites, and he's forced to confront a long-held fear. Also, Gamble is thrust into a personal crisis when her brother, Leon, becomes tangled in the investigation, putting Gamble's SWAT future in jeopardy. Written by Kent Rotherham and directed by Maja Vrvilo.

S.W.A.T. Season 8 Episode 22: "Return to Base" – The SWAT team undertakes its final mission when a violent crew of ex-pat Russian mercenaries holds Los Angeles hostage after planting hundreds of hidden explosives across the city in a bid to extort the release of their brutal leader, Dmitri Rykov. When Rykov is brought to SWAT for safekeeping, SWAT HQ comes under attack, forcing Hondo and 20-Squad to fight for their very survival. Written by Matthew Brown & Daniela Labi and directed by Billy Gierhart.

Inspired by the television series and the feature film, S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as a former Marine and locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson strives to bridge the divide between his two worlds. Committed to the job, Hondo is equally devoted to his marriage and fatherhood.

The other members of Hondo's elite S.W.A.T. unit include David "Deacon" Kay, an experienced S.W.A.T. officer and dedicated family man who always puts the team first; Victor Tan, who started in the LAPD Hollywood Division and uses his confidential informants in the community to help the team; Zoe Powell, a tough and loyal team member trying to reconnect with the son she gave up for adoption as a teen; and Miguel "Miko" Alfaro, a headstrong officer who overcame a troubled childhood, and is now a trusted 20-Squad addition following a rocky transfer to Los Angeles S.W.A.T. Responsible for the management of all Metro Division S.W.A.T. units is Commander Robert Hicks, a senior LAPD official with the Special Operations Bureau. With Hondo leading the charge, these dedicated men and women bravely put themselves at risk to protect their community and save lives.

CBS's S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson, Jay Harrington as David "Deacon" Kay, David Lim as Victor Tan, Patrick St. Esprit as Commander Robert Hicks, Anna Enger Ritch as Zoe Powell, and Niko Pepaj as Miguel "Miko" Alfaro. Produced by Sony Pictures Television, in association with CBS Studios, the series is executive-produced by Shawn Ryan, Andrew Dettmann, Justin Lin, Neal H. Moritz, Marney Hochman, Pavun Shetty, Billy Gierhart, Shemar Moore, James Scura, Sarah Alderson, and Kent Rotherham.

