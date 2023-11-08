Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, streaming, TV | Tagged: cbs, paramount, S.W.A.T., Shemar Moore, swat, WeTV

S.W.A.T. Seasons 1-6 Heading to WeTV in New Cable Syndication Deal

Beginning on November 12th, all six seasons of CBS' Shemar Moore-starring S.W.A.T. will hit WeTV as part of a new cable syndication deal.

It's been a strange, rollercoaster year for CBS' Shemar Moore-starring S.W.A.T. The popular series found its run coming to an end with its sixth season earlier this year – a victim of bigger financial issues that were in play (more on that in a minute). A week later, the series was no longer canceled and was confirmed to be returning for a seventh & "final" (???) season after all. Now, the long-running series is set to expand its cable reach with a non-exclusive rights deal with WeTV that sees all six seasons hitting the cable network's screens beginning on November 12th. "'S.W.A.T.' is one of those high-octane procedurals that continues to captivate audiences and grow its viewership," shared Monica Veiga, senior vice president of U.S. Distribution for Sony Pictures Television, in a statement. "We're thrilled to partner with AMC Networks to bring this fan-favorite to their viewers." Produced by Sony Pictures Television (in association with CBS Studios) and developed by Aaron Rahsaan Thomas & Shawn Ryan, S.W.A.T. also airs in syndication and streams on Netflix & Hulu.

How S.W.A.T. Went From Series Finale to Season 7

The sixth season would be the show's final season for about three days back in May of this year. First, it was canceled after the network and Sony Pictures TV couldn't agree on financials. And then, both parties had a change of heart that we're sure had nothing to do with the waves of pushback the move received from fans and news sites. Grabbing the flag and leading the charge was Moore, who didn't pull punches, calling out all parties involved for the disrespect he said was being shown to a series that has performed above and beyond the network's expectations. Finally, on May 8th, we learned that the series would be back for a 13-episode seventh & final season. As both a thank you and a friendly reminder that there was "One Last Mission" on the way, CBS aired the following teaser for the long-running series' final chapters:

When the news hit the series would be back for a 13-episode seventh & final season, Moore and David Lim (Victor Tan) wanted to make sure that all of you knew how much being able to wrap up the series on their terms with an official final season meant to them. And with all due respect to Lim… Moore is in fine celebratory mode, so his energy levels alone are enough to check out their Instagram video from a few hours after news of the show's return was confirmed. Here's a look at what Moore and Lim had to share with everyone regarding the show's resurrection and how much they appreciated the support that the show received over the 72-96 hours after the initial cancellation news hit:

CBS's S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore (Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson), Alex Russell (Jim Street), Jay Harrington (David "Deacon" Kay), Kenny Johnson (Dominique Luca), David Lim (Victor Tan), Patrick St. Esprit (Commander Robert Hicks), and Rochelle Aytes (Nichelle). Shawn Ryan, Justin Lin, Neal Moritz, Marney Hochman, Pavun Shetty, Billy Gierhart, Andy Dettman, and Paul Bernard serve as executive producers, with the series stemming from Sony Pictures Television (in association with CBS Studios)

