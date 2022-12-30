Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat Gets "Distracted" While Honoring U2

Yesterday, we shared a look at this week's CBS broadcast of the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors ceremony that was held earlier this month. This year's class included George Clooney, Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, Tania León, and the band U2 (Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton & Larry Mullen Jr.), but with all due respect to all of the honorees? Our focus was on U2, with their program consisting of a tribute video featuring & narrated by Beyonce & Harry Styles, personal remarks from actor Sean Penn, and Eddie Vedder performing "Elevation," "With or Without You," and "One." And then there was Sacha Baron Cohen, who was kind enough to bring along "The Pride of Kazakhstan" as his "plus one." And Borat did not disappoint, taking on Donald Trump, Kanye West, the growing tide of antisemitism in the U.S., and even U2's 2014 iTunes debacle. He even found a "unique" way to express his gratitude to President Joe Biden & First Lady Jill Biden: "It is my wish to pleasure you with by mouth"). Now, you have a chance to check out Borat's return to the spotlights…

Here's a look at the clip that was posted by The Kennedy Center, followed by a rundown of some of the highlights:

Borat "Confusing" Biden with Trump: "I am told the president of U.S. today is here. Where are you Mr. Trump? You don't look so good. Where has your blown-ass big belly gone? And your pretty orange skin without fail?" / "I see you have a new wife. Whoa whoa whooo wha! She is very erotic!" (referencing Jill Biden)

Borat Drops a Nice Trump Election Nonsense/Antisemitism One-Two Combo: "I must say I'm very upset about the antisemitism in the U.S. today. It's not fair. Kazakhstan is the number one Jew-crushing nation. Stop stealing our hobby. Stop the steal. Stop the steal."

Borat Reveals Kanye Tried Moving to Kazakhstan: "Your Kayne. He tried to move to Kazakhstan and even tried to change his name to Kazakhstan-ye West. But we said no. He's too anti-semitic even for us."

Borat Wants Us Never to Forget… When U2 ("Me Too") Forced Their Album on iTunes Customers: "It translates to mean 'Please remove your wretched album from my new iPhone 6'" (Borat reading a letter from his parents to the band).