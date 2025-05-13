Posted in: Anime, Netflix, TV | Tagged: sakamoto days

Sakamoto Days Season 1 Part 2 Official Trailer, Image Gallery Released

Returning July 14th, here's the trailer and images for Season 1 Part 2 of Netflix's adaptation of Yuto Suzuki's hit manga, Sakamoto Days.

What did you say? Were you just wondering about when we would be getting the official trailer for Part 2 of the first season of Netflix's adaptation of Yuto Suzuki's hit manga, Sakamoto Days? How does today sound? That's exactly what the streaming service released, and that's exactly what we have waiting for you above. Get ready for a three-way battle between Sakamoto and friends, The Order, and "X (Slur)." The non-stop assassin action of the ordinary (and not-so-ordinary) life of Sakamoto and his comrades is about to enter a new, brand-new phase – but there's more! We also have the first official image gallery and new key art poster, along with the updated overview and more. Oh, and just so you know? Part 2 features "Method" by Kroi, the new opening theme song.

In this solid action story, Taro Sakamoto, the legendary ex-hitman, fights alongside his companions against the oncoming assassins in order to protect his daily life with his beloved family. In Season 1 Part 1, we saw Sakamoto and team defeat the powerful assassins unleashed by the mysterious "X (Slur)" one after another with their overwhelming teamwork and solidarity.

Based on the original manga by Yuto Suzuki (published in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump), Netflix's Sakamoto Days is animated by TMS Entertainment and directed by Masaki Watanabe. Series composition is handled by Taku Kishimoto, with character design by Yo Moriyama and background art design by Yukiko Maruyama. Color design is handled by Manami Sasa, with PoLun Tsai serving as photography director. Aya Hida serves as editor, with Jin Aketagawa as sound director, and music by Yuki Hayashi. Written and illustrated by Suzuki, Sakamoto Days is a hit manga that has been serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since 2020.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!