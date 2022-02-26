Saturday Night Live: A Guide to John Mulaney's 5-Time SNL Host History

After taking a break for a few weeks for NBC's Winter Olympics coverage, NBC's Saturday Night Live returns tonight with the first of at least three new episodes (more on that in a minute). This weekend finds actor/writer/comedian John Mulaney and musical guest LCD Soundsystem taking the stages of Studio 8H, with this hosting round being a milestone for Mulaney. That's right, April 14, 2018; March 2, 2019; February 29, 2020; October 31, 2020; and February 26, 2022, means Mulaney makes it into SNL's select "5-Timers" club as host (with LCD Soundsystem having played SNL in 2017). Side note? Mulaney is also the fourth SNL writer to host the long-running sketch comedy/music series without having ever been a cast member (along with Conan O'Brien, Louis C.K. & Larry David). So to honor the occasion, we've put together a "John Mulaney SNL 101" primer to get you set for tonight (where we're expecting some familiar faces to show up to congratulate him personally).

Let's kick things off with a look at Mulaney's previous four opening monologues as the prepares to take on the "5-Timers" jacket:

And here's a look back at Mulaney's history of auditioning for Saturday Night Live (yup, 44 times):

And in this "SNL Stories from the Show," Mulaney reflects on his time working as a writer at SNL, scouting for talent with Lorne Michaels, and returning as host for the first time:

Now let's wrap things up with some of the best that Mulaney's had to offer over the years (with an update on the way, we're sure):

While we're a little disappointed that we only got one promo for this week's SNL, we can understand why after Cecily Strong breaks the news to Mulaney about the wolves. Because that's a line too far…

Here's a look back at Mulaney in the middle of read-thru (though we can't shake this feeling that he might've known the photo was being taken and went for an ironic pose):

Now here's a look at Mulaney and LCD Soundsystem's official welcome back to Studio 8H, and don't forget about who's on tap as we head into a new month. On March 5th, Oscar Isaac (Moon Knight) is set to host with a rescheduled Charli XCX as the musical guest. Then on March 12, Zoë Kravitz (The Batman) takes the main stage at Studio 8H to host, with musical guest Rosalía joining Kravitz.

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 47 cast includes Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang; feature players include the returning Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson, as well as new players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley), and Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show).