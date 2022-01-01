Saturday Night Live Airing 2010 Betty White Ep Tonight In Tribute

To honor the memory of beloved comedian & The Golden Girls star Betty White, NBC will rebroadcast the May 8, 2010, episode of Saturday Night Live that she hosted (with Jay-Z as the musical guest). Hosting a special Mother's Day episode after a Facebook campaign asked the long-running sketch comedy/music series to offer her the keys to Studio 8H, White would go on to appear in every sketch over the course of the show. In addition, former cast members Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Molly Shannon, Maya Rudolph, Ana Gasteyer, and Rachel Dratch returned for the honor of appearing with her that night. White would not only become the oldest person to host the late-night comedy show, but she would also become "ratings gold" for SNL by drawing in 12+ million viewers. But just in case you need a preview of what's ahead tonight, here are a few of the sketches from White's episode.

First up, we have a look at White's opening monologue where she thanked the audience and the folks watching at home for helping get her on stage and in front of the cameras before offering some great perspectives on Facebook & "poking":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Betty White Monologue: Facebook – Saturday Night Live (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gv3c4pBZYiI)

Next up, "Scared Straight: Bullying with Betty White" finds Lorenzo McIntosh (Kenan Thompson) bringing his grandma Loretta (White) to scare some bullies straight with stories from their lives that sound suspiciously like Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and The Wizard of Oz:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Scared Straight: Bullying with Betty White – SNL (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H0HO07pbRe8)

Okay, now we're adding this one in even though it's not from the episode airing tonight. "The Californians/Buh-Bye" sketch was from SNL's 40th Anniversary special from 2015 where The Californians (Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Kristen Wiig, Laraine Newman, Kenan Thompson, Betty White, Taylor Swift) reunite and get some surprising news about their pool boy Craig (Bradley Cooper). Why do you need to see this? Because White makes the most of her kissing scene with Cooper:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Californians/Buh-Bye – SNL 40th Anniversary Special (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V4347ZE0NQM)