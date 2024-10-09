Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

Saturday Night Live: Ariana Grande, SNL Team Check In From Read-Thru

Here's a look at NBC's Saturday Night Live checking in with host Ariana Grande and the SNL cast and writers during tonight's read-thru.

Earlier today, NBC's Saturday Night Live kicked off its promo week for host Ariana Grande (Wicked) and musical guest Stevie Nicks with a fun midweek sketch where Grande made it clear that she was steering clear of Wicked or The Wizard of Oz sketches. Based on how Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow, Devon Walker, and Andrew Dismukes dressed for the meeting, it looks like they had other ideas (you can check it out above).

Now, we're getting a chance to check in with Grande and the SNL cast and writers during the Wednesday night read-thru – here's a look:

And here's a look at Hernandez, Longfellow, Walker, and Dismukes in a brief video ahead of the midweek sketch showing them slumbering ahead of the big push for this weekend:

Saturday Night Live Season 50 & SNL EP Lorne Michaels

Back in May, the word went out regarding early plans to celebrate the milestone 50th season of Saturday Night Live. The network confirmed that there will be a "celebratory weekend" that wraps up on Sunday, February 16th (from 8-11 p.m. ET), with a live, primetime special. Now, thanks to an interview he had with The New York Times at the end of the most recent season, we're learning some additional details on what's ahead – and Michaels's thoughts on those rumblings about his retiring after Season 50.

Along with the primetime special on February 16th, music producer Mark Ronson and Michaels will produce a "homecoming" of sorts at Radio City Music Hall on the Friday of that weekend. In addition, it was noted that musician and producer Questlove (The Roots) is co-producing a documentary for the anniversary season spotlighting the impact that SNL had had on music and culture, and Morgan Neville (Steve! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces, Won't You Be My Neighbor) is producing five documentaries focusing on both Michaels and the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series. As for those rumblings that the 50th anniversary will also be his last hurrah, Michaels is basing that decision on how he's feeling and not committing to anything. "I'm going to do it as long as I feel I can do it," he shared. "But I rely on other people and always have."

Heading into Season 50, SNL said goodbye to Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney, and Chloe Troast – and hello to new featured players Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline. In addition, Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker were promoted to the main cast. After this weekend, we have Oct. 19th: Michael Keaton / Billie Eilish; Nov. 2nd: John Mulaney / Chappell Roan. The long-running late-night sketch comedy series is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, Saturday Night Live is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

