Posted in: NBC, Peacock, streaming, TV | Tagged: nbc, saturday night live, snl

Saturday Night Live: Ayo Edebiri No Jennifer Lopez Fan in 2020: "Scam"

TMZ released an audio recording from 2020 where upcoming Saturday Night Live host Ayo Edebiri didn't exactly sound like a Jennifer Lopez fan.

Okay, this definitely falls into a couple of categories. First, it serves as an example of how when you say things that get recorded, there's about a 99.87% chance that it will come back to bite you in the ass at the very worst moment. Second, it represents one of the worst & most awkward examples of pop culture coincidence in quite a long time. Finally, it's definitely something that sets apart this weekend's episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live from the rest of Season 49. This weekend, host Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) & musical guest Jennifer Lopez hit the stages of Studio 8H for the third new episode in a row – and earlier today, we were treated to the on-stage promos featuring the two and SNL star Heidi Gardner. Around the same time that was happening, TMZ went live with a report & audio recording of Edebiri from a 2020 podcast – and she wasn't sounding like a big fan of JLo's.

In the clip released by the entertainment/pop culture news site, Edebiri and Scam Goddess host Laci Mosley address what they believe to be a "scam," Lopez's singing career. Along with getting into an exchange over how Lopez was able to convince a lot of folks that she could sing when she couldn't, the duo discusses how they believe that Lopez has even convinced herself that she can sing. In addition, Edebiri alludes to rumblings about Lopez's in-studio work and questions surrounding whether or not "ghost singers" were ever used during Lopez's recording career. Apparently, there's more to hear in the full episode – but TMZ's post offers a lot of cringe-worthy moments in less than a minute. Here's a listen to what Edebiri & Mosley had to say:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!