Saturday Night Live Cast Gets Punchy in New SNL at Home Finale Promo

NBC's Saturday Night Live has gone two-for-two when it comes to this season's "SNL at Home" series, so we're wondering what the cast and creative teams will have in store for this weekend's third edition. That's right, the long-running sketch comedy/music series is wrapping up its 45th season from home with a season finale produced remotely and will once again include familiar elements like "Weekend Update" alongside original content from the cast. With details still being worked on, there's still no word on who will be the kick-off host. After Tom Hanks, it almost felt like Brad Pitt wanted to up the ante by going with the Dr. Fauci sketch so I'm curious to see who steps up for this one. On the musical side, Chris Martin started things strongly in the first one but Miley Cyrus elevated things to righteously heartbreaking levels with a stirring cover of Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here", penned by David Gilmour.

Continuing on with the earlier "blooper vibe" of the original announcement video from earlier this week, the team gathers to work on coming up with plugs for the episode. Things get a little punchy, everyone's a little loopy, but no one can say Cecily Strong didn't try to warn them (followed by a look at the original clip):

Saturday Night Live's 45th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as the series' head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Not including specials and digital series, the program has won 72 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with 270 nominations (once again, not including specials and digital series).

The long-running sketch comedy and musical series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, produced by Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward, and directed by Don Roy King. Ken Aymong serves as a supervising producer, with Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, and Tom Broecker producing. The series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.