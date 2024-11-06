Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

Saturday Night Live Checks In with Bill Burr, SNL Cast at Read-Thru

With this weekend set as the first post-election show, NBC's Saturday Night Live checked in with host Bill Burr and the SNL cast at read-thru.

As much attention there was on last weekend's edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live, this weekend's SNL is sure to get that much attention, if not more. With Bill Burr hosting (Mk.gee as the musical guest), this Saturday's show marks the first show after the U.S. POTUS election results landed like that squid did on New York City in Watchmen. You can check out Burr and SNL star Marcello Hernandez in the midweek sketch above, and check out Burr and the SNL cast during tonight's read-thru:

And here's a look at Burr during tonight's read-thru, too:

SNL EP Lorne Michaels on Season 50 Plans

Back in May, the word went out regarding early plans to celebrate the milestone 50th season of Saturday Night Live. The network confirmed that there will be a "celebratory weekend" that wraps up on Sunday, February 16th (from 8-11 p.m. ET), with a live, primetime special. Now, thanks to an interview he had with The New York Times at the end of Season 49, we're learning some additional details on what's ahead – and Michaels's thoughts on those rumblings about his retiring after Season 50.

Along with the primetime special on February 16th, music producer Mark Ronson and Michaels will produce a "homecoming" of sorts at Radio City Music Hall on the Friday of that weekend. In addition, it was noted that musician and producer Questlove (The Roots) is co-producing a documentary for the anniversary season spotlighting the impact that SNL had had on music and culture, and Morgan Neville (Steve! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces, Won't You Be My Neighbor) is producing five documentaries focusing on both Michaels and the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series. As for those rumblings that the 50th anniversary will also be his last hurrah, Michaels is basing that decision on how he's feeling and not committing to anything. "I'm going to do it as long as I feel I can do it," he shared. "But I rely on other people and always have."

Heading into Season 50, SNL said goodbye to Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney, and Chloe Troast – and hello to new featured players Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline. In addition, Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker were promoted to the main cast. After this weekend, Charli XCX will be taking to the stages of Studio 8H on November 16th as both host and musical guest. The long-running late-night sketch comedy series is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels. Liz Patrick directs, and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announces. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, Saturday Night Live is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!