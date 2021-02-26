By now, you know the deal. It's Thursday, so that means it's time for NBC's Saturday Night Live to offer up a teaser sketch or two with this weekend's host and musical guest Nick Jonas. In the first of two sketches, Jonas is joined by SNL cast members Ego Nwodim and Bowen Yang– who make sure Jonas understands that this could be the break he's been waiting for, kid! Following that, Nwodim and Yang are surprised to learn that Jonas is also the musical guest because their newest single just dropped… so what better time than that very minute to see what Jonas thinks about it.

To have all of that make a lot more sense, check out the clip below- with NBC's Saturday Night Live returning this Saturday night:

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are joining the cast as feature players. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden for part of the season before cast member Moffat took over the role just before the holiday break (with Bennett continuing Mike Pence).

Not including specials and digital series, Saturday Night Live has won over 70 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with over 275 nominations (once again, not including specials and digital series). The long-running sketch comedy and musical series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, produced by Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward, and directed by Don Roy King. Ken Aymong serves as a supervising producer, with Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, and Tom Broecker producing. The series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.