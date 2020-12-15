Saturday Night Live Gets Dionne Warwick, Dolly Parton Approvals

After a pretty rocky return ep following a well-deserved post-six-eps-in-a-row break, this past weekend's episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live proved to be a pretty excellent effort. Hosted by Timothee Chalamet with Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, the show was funny, consistent, and knew just when to not "stay too long"- from the cold open to the final on-stage goodbyes. Two cast members in particular who stood out are Ego Nwodim and Melissa Villaseñor, who played Dionne Warwick and Dolly Parton, respectively. Nwodim's Warwick was a fun take on the hall of fame singer's recent Twitter activity by having her host a talk show where she struggles to identify her celebrity guests Harry Styles (Chalamet), Billie Eilish (Villaseñor), Timothée Chalamet (Chloe Fineman). and Machine Gun Kelly (Pete Davidson). On "Weekend Update," Villaseñor was able to work her love for Parton into her segment with WU anchor Colin Jost– and left us still shocked that it wasn't a recording.

Well, it turns out both Warwick and Parton saw the sketches- and they approved, taking to social media to make sure Nwodim and Villaseñor. First up, Warwick offers her love and appreciation followed by Nwodim's response- and our hope that someone is taking notes to make sure Warwick is at Studio 8H sooner rather than later.

This was a hilarious birthday gift. Thank you, @nbcsnl. That young lady's impression of me was very good and who knew @BrittaniWarrick had so many jobs? 😂❤️ https://t.co/CClR1Kly6C — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 13, 2020

I just logged in to tell @eggy_boom @SNL and the other young lady that they did a wonderful job. I hope you all have a great Sunday. I'll come back if I get bored. ❤️ Bye! — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 13, 2020

Absolute role of my dreams right here! Thank you @annadrezen and Alison Gates for helping me write this. Happy birthday @_DionneWarwick and thank you for being so perfectly you ❤️ big shoutout to @BrittaniWarrick too ❤️ https://t.co/qqLrvGzkzX — Ego Nwodim (@eggy_boom) December 13, 2020

Now here's a look at Parton's Twitter seal of approval to Villaseñor, and Villaseñor's response in appreciation- how here's hoping we get a Studio 8H duet from these two soon, too:

Melissa Villaseñor stops by Weekend Update to discuss what she loves most about Christmas

I was flattered and I never looked and sounded so good! https://t.co/UcrGp4H0Qt — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) December 14, 2020

Hehe Thank you angel Dolly 🌟 ♥️ https://t.co/ujNHsHJP14 — Melissa Villaseñor (@melissavcomedy) December 14, 2020

