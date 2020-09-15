Saturday Night Live Is Doing Something It Hasn't Done in a Long Time

By now, you've probably heard that the cast of Saturday Night Live will be kicking off its 46th season back in its old stomping grounds. That's right, the long-running comedy-music series will be leaving home and heading back to Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center on October 3, airing live at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT. When it does, the series will do something it hasn't done in over ten seasons: return with the entire cast from the previous season still on board. That includes Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, and Kenan Thompson– all rumored to possibly be leaving the series after the 45th season. Featured player Ego Nwodim was promoted to repertory player, with Maya Rudolph and Jason Sudeikis expected to appear throughout the season as Vice-President nominee Kamala Harris and Presidential nominee Joe Biden, respectively.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) on Sep 10, 2020 at 10:01am PDT

In late May, the SNL cast was given a moment to reflect back on the three "SNL@Home" shows and how they came to be. From what it was like first hearing the news that the show was being shut down to how the episodes began to take on some of the qualities of the live show, the folks who make the show thrive offer their behind-the-scenes thoughts. But prepared, as both an SNL junkie and devoted New Yorker, there are some moments that kicked us hard in "the feels":

Saturday Night Live's 45th season included Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost served as the series' head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Not including specials and digital series, the program has won 72 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with 270 nominations (once again, not including specials and digital series).

The long-running sketch comedy and musical series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, produced by Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward, and directed by Don Roy King. Ken Aymong serves as a supervising producer, with Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, and Tom Broecker producing. The series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.