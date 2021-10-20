Saturday Night Live: Jason Sudeikis All Smiles at SNL Table Read

With only days to go until NBC's Saturday Night Live returns for the last of its four-episode run before what we're hoping will be a brief break for Halloween, SNL alum & Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis and musical guest Brandi Carlile are getting ready to take the stage of Studio 8H this weekend. But before that can happen, there's the important matter of rehearsals and table reads to get through. So what better time than now to check in on how things are flowing, right?

So with an expectation that we'll be getting some quality on-set promos tomorrow, here's a look at Sudeikis back at his old stomping grounds for this official pulling back of the curtain on the table read (and rocking a maskless smile) along with some screencaps from SNL's Instagram Stories of the cast:

And promo week kicked off for Sudeikis and Carlile yesterday with the official intro video (SNL is definitely not lacking in footage to use from his run and we need "What's Up With That?" to return in a serious way):

Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang, along with returning feature players Andrew Dismukes & Punkie Johnson, and new feature players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley) & Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show) make up this season's cast.

With NBC's long-running sketch/variety series inching closer to the 50th season mark, it does so as the winner of the 2021 Emmy Award for Variety Sketch Series- its fifth straight win in that category (with the series very close to the triple-digits tally when it comes to the number of Emmys won). With a look back at SNL's past and an eye on the half-century mark closer than you think, here's a look back at the official announcement of the series return from over the summer:

