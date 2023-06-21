Posted in: NBC, Preview, TV | Tagged: lorne michaels, nbc, saturday night live, snl

Saturday Night Live: Michaels Offers 50th Season Celebration Details

Saturday Night Live's Lorne Michaels offered details on SNL's 50th season celebration - including an event at NYC's Radio City Music Hall.

Even with a possibly WGA & SAG-AFTRA strike-impacted Season 49 on the way this fall, it looks like Lorne Michaels is in the mood to start sharing some details on what's in store for NBC's Saturday Night Live as the 50th season approaches next year. Speaking at Cannes Lions Festival, Michaels shared that the celebration will include an event at NYC's Radio City Music Hall and that events honoring the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series will be integrated into NBC's Paris Olympics coverage next summer. "It will be emotional, but everyone will show up because it's important. The planning for it, which has taken the last six months, and it's not happening for another year and a half, there are a lot of events happening."

Michaels continued, "Right now, there's a Friday event at Radio City – a kind of homecoming night. It will have musical acts and stand-ups. Throughout the show, musical things that the cast have done over 50 years will be live. It will probably be streamed because the language won't be in control, and it will take as long as it takes. You'll see bands that have left a mark on the show and stand-ups that were part of it from the beginning or relatively recent. There are some documentaries being made. We're going to be part of the French Olympics, so that will be the official start of our celebration."

NBC's SNL Season 48 included Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. Executive produced by Michaels, SNL is directed by Liz Patrick, with alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Based out of Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

