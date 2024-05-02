Posted in: eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: ForceCon

ForceCon Gaming Expo Announces Return To Texas For New Event

The U.S. Air Force announced the return of their esports event, ForceCon Gaming Expo, taking lace next weekend in San Antonio.

Article Summary ForceCon Gaming Expo hosted by Air Force Gaming returns to San Antonio on May 11.

Military branches to compete in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III for esports title.

Free public attendance with online ticketing, potential military recruitment presence.

Event features open tournaments, LAN center, large screens, and live Twitch broadcasts.

The U.S. Air Force, through Air Force Gaming, announced that ForceCon Gaming Expo has returned, as they will be holding the event in Texas next weekend. The event will see all six branches of the military and their gaming equivalents go head to head in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III on Saturday, May 11, at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, as they will compete for the Armed Forces Esports Championship. Cutting to the chase, this is a federally endorsed event that is open to the public, and you can snag tickets for free to attend. But let's also be clear, this event is probably also going to be used as a recruiting tool, so be forwarned that you're probably going to be bombarded with info about joining one of the branches. We have more info on the event below.

ForceCon Gaming Expo 2024

Leading up to the May 11 showdown, the teams will arrive earlier in the week to train with pro coaches, experience a media day, and compete in qualifiers to lock in their seedings, which are not open to the general public. The Armed Forces Esports Championship will also feature a festival atmosphere including various open tournaments for guests, a retro lounge with arcade games, and exhibits from selected industry partners, giving plenty of opportunities for inter-force networking and for the public to get to know these service people through the common passion of video games. Doors open at 9:30 am CT with the action starting at 10 am CT and the finals slated to begin at 6 pm CT. Fans around the world can catch all the action on the official Air Force Gaming Twitch channel.

In addition to a 60-station public state-of-the-art LAN gaming center where preliminary rounds of this year's competition will be played, the arena under the same roof has built-in 60-foot LED screens that have delivered exciting and immersive experiences for up to 3,500 in-person attendees. Top-speed Internet infrastructure throughout the venue provides full spectrum broadcast capabilities so audiences around the world can watch livestreamed games in real-time.

