Transformers Movie Masterpiece Optimus Prime Rolls Out from Hasbro

Clear some space as a new Transformers Movie Masterpiece has arrived as Optimus Prime dons his live-action design once again

Faithfully designed from CAD files of Transformers: Bumblebee.

Highly detailed with die cast parts, 50 articulation points and 150 deco ops.

Available for pre-order, releases September 2024 for $119 at Hasbro Pulse.

Autobots, Roll Out! The legendary Leader of the Autobot has returned to Hasbro yet again with a new Transformers Movie Masterpiece Series. Coming to life from the Transformers: Bumblebee movie, a new film-inspired figure has been faithfully captured from CAD files from the film. Optimus Prime will have new die cast parts as well as 50 points of articulation and 150 deco ops, to take his detail to new levels! He will, of course, be able to transform into his truck mode in just 49 steps, featuring plenty of detail in both modes. As for accessories, Hasbro has included his signature Energon Blaster and a Matrix of Leadership accessory that has the ability to fit inside his chest. If you are a fan of the live-action Transformers films, then this is a figure you need in your collection. The Transformers Movie Masterpiece Series MPM-12 Optimus Prime is priced at $119. Collectors will can help in taking down the Decepticons in September 2024 as pre-orders are already live with Hasbro Pulse.

Transformers Movie Masterpiece Series MPM-12 Optimus Prime

"Modeled after the Transformers live action movies, Movie Masterpiece authentic figures feature film-inspired details and accessories, ideal for displaying on collectors' shelves. This authentic collectible figure was inspired by the CAD files from the Bumblebee movie and includes die cast parts and 150 deco ops with more than 50 points of articulation."

"Optimus Prime leaps to the defense of his fellow Autobots, leading their heroic last stand at the fall of Cybertron. This Optimus Prime figure features specs and details inspired by the Autobot leader's appearance in Transformers: Bumblebee and includes his iconic Matrix of Leadership accessory that fits inside his chest and his Ion Blaster accessory. Figure converts between movie-accurate robot and truck modes in 49 steps and features articulated head, hands, waist, and chest."

