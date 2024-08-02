Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: molly kearney, nbc, peacock, saturday night live, snl

Saturday Night Live: Molly Kearney Departing SNL After 2 Seasons

NBC's Saturday Night Live star Molly Kearney confirmed on social media that they will not be returning to SNL for the upcoming 50th season.

A day after learning that Saturday Night Live star Punkie Johnson would be departing the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series on Thursday, SNL star Molly Kearney has confirmed that they will also be departing the show ahead of its milestone 50th season after two seasons. "Yall, that's a wrap on my time on SNL! Reflecting on the amazing 2 seasons I got on this show, it was such a dream come true. So incredibly grateful for this period in my life. So much love to all my big-hearted buddies behind the scenes who make the magic happen every week. So many bald caps, so little time," Kearney wrote in an Instagram post, which also included a behind-the-scenes image gallery. "It was a true honor to work with such a talented group of writers, and DON'T EVEN GET ME STARTED ON THE CAST. 🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻Special shout out to my day 1 crew @marcellohdz @internetdevon and @longfellow_michael. Head up and heart out! Harold forever!!!!!"

Here's a look at Kearney's post from earlier today confirming the news:

Saturday Night Live Season 50 & EP Lorne Michaels

Back in May, the word went out regarding early plans to celebrate the milestone 50th season of Saturday Night Live. The network confirmed that there will be a "celebratory weekend" that wraps up on Sunday, February 16th (from 8-11 p.m. ET), with a live, primetime special. Now, thanks to an interview he had with The New York Times at the end of the most recent season, we're learning some additional details on what's ahead – as well as EP Lorne Michaels's thoughts on those rumblings about his retiring after Season 50.

Along with the primetime special on February 16th, music producer Mark Ronson and Michaels will produce a "homecoming" of sorts at Radio City Music Hall on the Friday of that weekend. In addition, it was noted that musician and producer Questlove (The Roots) is co-producing a documentary for the anniversary season spotlighting the impact that SNL had had on music and culture, and Morgan Neville (Steve! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces, Won't You Be My Neighbor) is producing five documentaries focusing on both Michaels and the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series. As for those rumblings that the 50th anniversary will also be his last hurrah, Michaels is basing that decision on how he's feeling and not committing to anything. "I'm going to do it as long as I feel I can do it," he shared. "But I rely on other people and always have."

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!