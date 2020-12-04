This weekend, NBC's Saturday Night Live returns this weekend for the first of three episodes this month, with Jason Bateman taking the hosting baton from Chris Rock, Bill Burr, Issa Rae, Adele, John Mulaney, and Dave Chappelle. As for musical guest Morgan Wallen, it looks like he will get his chance to join the season's previous musical line-up of Megan Thee Stallion, Jack White (who covered for him), Justin Bieber, H.E.R., The Strokes, and Foo Fighters. So with rehearsals underway, we've got a two-part promo showcasing Bateman, Wallen, and SNL cast member Heidi Gardner. In the first part, Gardner nicely brow-beats Bateman and Wallen into reconsidering their holiday priorities. To wrap it up, Bateman learns just how important a single letter can be. It can make the difference between starring in Arrested Development and having to take on the Joker.

After this weekend, there are two more live episodes before the holiday break. On December 12, we have Timothee Chalamet as our ringmaster and Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band as the "guest house band." Finally, December 19 brings SNL vet Kristen Wiig and musical artist Dua Lipa wrap up the year.

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are joining the cast as feature players. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden (Bennett will continue as Michael Pence).

Not including specials and digital series, Saturday Night Live has won over 70 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with over 275 nominations (once again, not including specials and digital series). The long-running sketch comedy and musical series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, produced by Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward, and directed by Don Roy King. Ken Aymong serves as a supervising producer, with Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, and Tom Broecker producing. The series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.