Saturday Night Live Promos: Welcome to the World, Billie Eilish!

So now that we've checked off the intro video and the check-in from this week's read-thru, we've now reached that all-important moment in host & musical guest Billie Eilish's run on NBC's Saturday Night Live where viewers get to check out some on-stage promos. Helping her out this time around is none other than the amazing Kate McKinnon. In the three mini-promos, McKinnon passes on the big secret about the world to Eilish in honor of her birthday before making sure that Eilish commits to memory a tough time McKinnon had one episode. Then we wrap things up someone needed to call the police (and animal control, I guess?) because there's a good chance that's not a "mischievous Norweigan Christmas gnome" in her home.

Here's a look at this week's promo, followed by a look back at the week:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Kate McKinnon Reveals a Big Birthday Secret to Billie Eilish – SNL (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=shjvgauaD6Q)

So with what would appear to be a smile on Eilish's face, here's a look at the artist during Wednesday's read-thru for this weekend's edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live:

After this weekend, SNL wraps up its 2021 on December 18th with Ghostbusters: Afterlife star Paul Rudd and musical guest Charli XCX helping the cast (hopefully) end the year on a strong note. Now here's a look at Eilish's official intro video, with the artist taking the stage for double duty during this weekend's edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Billie Eilish Is SNL's Next Host and Musical Guest! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kzIQaRPldHE)

Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang, along with returning feature players Andrew Dismukes & Punkie Johnson, and new feature players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley) & Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show) make up this season's cast.

With NBC's long-running sketch/variety series Saturday Night Live inching closer to the 50th season mark, it does so as the winner of the 2021 Emmy Award for Variety Sketch Series- its fifth straight win in that category (with the series very close to the triple-digits tally when it comes to the number of Emmys won).