Posted in: NBC, Preview, TV | Tagged: bad bunny, nbc, preview, saturday night live, season 49, snl

Saturday Night Live Welcomes Host/Musical Guest Bad Bunny (VIDEO)

NBC's Saturday Night Live is rolling out the video "red carpet" for this weekend's SNL host and musical guest, Bad Bunny. Here's a look...

After a solid Season 49 start that kicked off with host/SNL alum Pete Davidson, musical guest Ice Spice, the debut of newest feature player Chloe Troast, and surprise appearances from Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce (and that's not even close to everything), NBC's Saturday Night Live returns this Saturday – with singer/rapper/songwriter/actor-part-time pro-wrestler Bad Bunny taking to stages of Studio 8H as both the host and musical guest. Of course, with today being Tuesday, that means that it's time to roll out the video intro "red carpet" for the mega-multi-talent (but it's the midweek sketch that we're hopefully getting tomorrow that has us curious – as well as who will join him for the on-stage promos on Thursday).

As for Bad Bunny, it's safe to say that he's been having a pretty good run of things lately. The Grammy Award-winner recently dropped the surprise LP Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana (Nobody Knows What Will Happen Tomorrow") to praise from fans & critics alike. As for SNL, this weekend will mark the second episode of the 49th season and the second live episode in a row. Will the show take a break next weekend, or will we learn who's on tap for a possible live Halloween episode?

Of course, Bad Bunny is no newbie to SNL, appearing as the musical guest on the February 20, 2021, episode (with host Regé-Jean Page) – and appearing in the sketches "Loco" and "Sea Shanty":

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!