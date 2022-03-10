Saturday Night Live: Zoë Kravitz & Rosalía vs Day & Redd's Boy Energy

Welcome to the Thursday night before a new episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live! Of course, keeping with the regular routine, this means it's time for some on-stage promos. Joining The Batman & High Fidelity star Zoë Kravitz (with musical guest Rosalía) we have SNL cast members Mikey Day and Chris Redd. In the first sketch, Redd isn't ashamed to admit that he's a promo pro. Following that, Kravitz & Rosalía blame Day's uncomfortable love for mac-n-cheese for them ditching their double date with them. And then to wrap things up, we get a small sample of the kind of "boy energy" the host and musical guest are dealing with.

Now here's a small sample of what viewers can expect this weekend, and make sure to check out our recap of the week leading up to the next Saturday Night Live:

And here's a look at Kravitz during read-thru on Wednesday:

Now here's a look back at SNL welcoming Kravitz and Rosalía to Studio 8H:

During a tour behind-the-scenes of SNL's show night with CBS Mornings host Gayle King for his Kennedy Center honor before the end of the year, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels revealed that he had been thinking of retiring and thought it was a "really good time to leave." But first and foremost, his commitment is to see the show make it to that milestone. "I think I'm committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I'd like to see that through, and I have a feeling that'd be a really good time to leave," Michaels explained. "I won't want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It's been my life's work. So I'm going to do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well," he continued. And while Michaels was loathed to discuss details on something that wouldn't happen for three more years, he did admit when it comes to who would take on the role next that they had "a sense of where we're headed with that."

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 47 cast includes Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang; feature players include the returning Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson, as well as new players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley), and Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show).