Scarpetta Finds Herself Haunted by the Case That Made Her: Trailer

With the series take on Patricia Cornwell's novels set for March 11, here's a look at Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis-starring Scarpetta.

Article Summary Prime Video's Scarpetta series adapts Patricia Cornwell’s iconic crime novels for a thrilling new show.

Nicole Kidman stars as Dr. Kay Scarpetta, a forensic examiner haunted by a chilling 28-year-old case.

The story explores dual timelines, delving into Scarpetta's early career and present-day return home.

Psychological depth meets forensic drama as Scarpetta faces personal demons and relentless serial killers.

With a month to go until the streaming series adaptation of bestselling author Patricia Cornwell's novels hits Prime Video screens on March 11th, we're getting our best look yet at Showrunner Liz Sarnoff's Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis-starring and executive-producing series Scarpetta with the release of the official trailer. The series brings Cornwell's iconic literary character to life, with Kidman taking on the role of literary hero Dr. Kay Scarpetta. With skilled hands and an unnerving eye, this unrelenting medical examiner is determined to serve as the voice of the victims, unmask a serial killer, and prove that her career-making case from 28 years prior isn't also her undoing. Set against the backdrop of modern forensic investigation, the series delves beyond the crime scene to explore the psychological complexities of both perpetrators and investigators, creating a multi-layered thriller that examines the toll of pursuing justice at all costs.

From Emmy-nominated writer, executive producer, and showrunner Sarnoff comes Scarpetta, a chilling crime thriller that unfolds across two timelines. This dual narrative explores Kay Scarpetta's journey from her beginnings as a Chief Medical Examiner in the late '90s to her present-day return to her hometown, where she resumes her former position while investigating a grisly murder. As Scarpetta pursues justice, she must navigate complicated relationships, including the fraught dynamic with her sister, Dorothy Farinelli (Curtis), confront long-held professional and personal grudges, and face secrets that threaten to unravel everything she's built.

Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman (Expats) stars as Medical Examiner Kay Scarpetta, Academy Award winner Jamie Lee Curtis (The Bear) stars as her sister Dorothy Farinelli, Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale stars as Detective Pete Marino, with Emmy nominee Simon Baker (The Mentalist) as FBI profiler Benton Wesley and Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) as Kay's tech-savvy niece Lucy Watson. The series' dual timeline is completed by Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean), Amanda Righetti (The Mentalist), Jake Cannavale (The Offer), and Hunter Parrish (Weeds), who portray the past versions of Kidman, Curtis, Cannavale, and Baker's characters, respectively.

Prime Video's Scarpetta is executive-produced by Nicole Kidman and Per Saari through Blossom Films, Jamie Lee Curtis through Comet Pictures, writer and showrunner Liz Sarnoff through Sarnoff TV, author Patricia Cornwell through P & S Projects, as well as Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Chris Dickie, and Chris McCumber through Blumhouse Television. David Gordon Green directed five episodes and also serves as executive producer alongside Amy Sayres. Amazon MGM Studios and Blumhouse Television produce the series in association with Blossom Films, Comet Pictures, and P&S Projects.

