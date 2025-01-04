Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: prime video, scarpetta

Scarpetta: Jamie Lee Curtis No Fan of Having to "Look Cute" as Dorothy

Jamie Lee Curtis shared the one aspect of playing Dorothy in Prime Video's Nicole Kidman and Curtis-starring Scarpetta she's not a fan of.

Article Summary Jamie Lee Curtis on the one aspect of playing Dorothy in Prime Video's Scarpetta series adaptation that she's not a fan of.

Scarpetta stars Nicole Kidman and Curtis as sisters with complex personal and professional ties.

Patricia Cornwell's bestselling novels are being brought to life, with Kidman and Curtis starring and executive-producing.

Joining Kidman and Currtis is a stellar cast that includes Ariana DeBose, Bobby Cannavale, Simon Baker, and many others.

In terms of shows that have recently gotten cameras rolling, Prime Video's Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis-starring Scarpetta is one that we've been keeping our eye on since it was first announced. That's easy to understand when you have a combination of bestselling author Patricia Cornwell's novels and Kidman and Curtis not only starring in but also executive-producing the adaptation. The series is set to follow Kay Scarpetta (Kidman), Chief Medical Examiner, as she returns to Virginia and resumes her former position with complex relationships, both personal and professional – including her sister Dorothy (Curtis), with plenty of grudges and secrets to uncover. Speaking with PEOPLE in support of her film The Last Showgirl, Curtis shared that there is one aspect of portraying Dorothy that she's not a fan of. "I have to look cute, and I hate it," Curtis shared. "She's a maneater, and it's all about what she looks like." At one point, Curtis shows the interviewer her fingernails. "Look at these," she continued. "I've got her French tips. And, of course, I have to look really cute and fashionable and sexy."

Along with Kidman and Curtis, the series stars Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) as Lucy Farinelli-Watson, Dorothy's daughter; Bobby Cannavale (Ezra) as former detective Pete Marino, Simon Baker (Breath) as FBI profiler Benton Wesley, Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean) as Past Kay Scarpetta, Jake Cannavale (The Offer) as Past Pete Marino, and Hunter Parrish (Weeds) as Past Benton Wesley.

In addition, Sosie Bacon (Mare of Easttown), Amanda Righetti (The Mentalist), Janet Montgomery (New Amsterdam), Stephanie Faracy (Uncoupled), and Mike Vogel (Sex/Life) are set for recurring roles. Bacon is set as Abby Turnball, a prize-winning reporter – in addition, Righetti plays Past Dorothy; Montgomery plays Janet, Lucy's wife; Faracy plays Present Maggie, Scarpetta's inherited assistant from her predecessor; Vogel plays city attorney Bill Boltz.

Also, Tiya Sircar (The Good Place), Anna Diop (Nanny), Graham Phillips (Riverdale), and Georgia King (Vice Principals) have also been tapped for recurring roles. Sircar is set as Blaise Fruge, a policewoman, with Diop on board as Sierra "Tron" Patron, a Cyber Investigator with the FBI. Phillips has been tapped for the role of Past Matt Petersen, a handsome, genteel actor, while King joins the cast as Past Maggie Cutbush.

Liz Sarnoff (Barry, Lost) will write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner – with David Gordon Green (Halloween, Stronger) set to direct the opening two episodes. Kidman will executive produce the series for Blossom Films, and Curtis will executive produce for Comet Pictures. Cornwell will executive produce for P & S Projects – alongside Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Chris Dickie, and Chris McCumber for Blumhouse Television and Per Saari for Blossom Films. Green and Amy Sayres also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Blumhouse Television and Amazon MGM Studios in association with Blossom Films and Comet Pictures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!