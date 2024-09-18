Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Kay Scarpetta, nicole kidman, Patricia Cornwell

Scarpetta: Kidman, Curtis' Patricia Cornwell Adapt Gets Series Order

Prime Video has ordered the series adaptation of Patricia Cornwell’s Kay Scarpetta novels from Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Back in February, there were rumblings that Amazon Studios and Blumhouse were close to getting a series order for a series based on bestselling author Patricia Cornwell's Kay Scarpetta novels. The series would see Oscar-winner Nicole Kidman tackling the lead role and Jamie Lee Curtis taking on the role of the forensic pathologist's sister, Dorothy. Well, those rumblings became a reality earlier today when Prime Video announced that it had given Scarpetta a two-season order. Liz Sarnoff (Barry, Lost) will write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner – with David Gordon Green (Halloween, Stronger) set to direct the opening two episodes. The series follows Kay Scarpetta (Kidman), Chief Medical Examiner, as she returns to Virginia and resumes her former position with complex relationships, both personal and professional – including her sister Dorothy (Curtis), with plenty of grudges and secrets to uncover.

Kidman's Kay Scarpetta is a brilliant forensic pathologist who was inspired by the work of former Virginia Chief Medical Examiner Marcella Farinelli Fierro, while Curtis' Dorothy is also the mother of Lucy Farinelli (a recurring character in the novels). In addition to Kidman and Curtis, the series will also star Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) as Lucy Farinelli-Watson, Dorothy's daughter; Bobby Cannavale (Ezra) as former detective Pete Marino, Simon Baker (Breath) as FBI profiler Benton Wesley, Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean) as Past Kay Scarpetta, and Jake Cannavale (The Offer) as Past Pete Marino.

"I'm beyond excited that this is finally happening. This will be great fun for all, and I'm grateful for the immense talent that the show is drawing. I've always been a huge fan of Jamie Lee Curtis and Nicole Kidman. Their wanting to do this is humbling and simply awesome. Working with the brilliant Liz Sarnoff is amazing. Blumhouse and Prime Video are a dream. This has been worth waiting for, and I'm so looking forward to the show," Cornwell shared in a statement.

"I have wanted to bring Patricia Cornwell's Kay Scarpetta to a screen with my company, Comet Pictures, for a while. I'm particularly excited that Nicole Kidman will finally bring her to life. I'm also looking forward to playing Nicole's sister as we tell the story with Liz Sarnoff's expert care, leadership, skill, and talent, and I am excited to work again with David as our director," Curtis shared about the news. "I know the ardent fans of the books will be very happy, and the new audience will be compelled by the characters, crimes, and mysteries that are the trifecta of Patricia's masterful storytelling. Blumhouse, Blossom, and Prime Video are the perfect partners to bring Scarpetta to you and a warning……..there WILL be BLOOD."

"I've been pursuing Scarpetta for nearly twenty years going back to when it was intended to be a feature, so to unite with the formidable Jamie Lee Curtis, Prime Video, Jason Blum, and David Gordon Green on the Liz Sarnoff series version of Patricia Cornwell's epic and thrilling books feels like it was meant to be," Kidman noted in her statement. "I cannot wait to inhabit Kay Scarpetta and am so thankful to Patricia Cornwell for entrusting me with her."

Kidman will executive produce the series for Blossom Films, and Curtis will executive produce for Comet Pictures. Cornwell will executive produce for P & S Projects – alongside Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Chris Dickie, and Chris McCumber for Blumhouse Television and Per Saari for Blossom Films. Green and Amy Sayres also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Blumhouse Television and Amazon MGM Studios in association with Blossom Films and Comet Pictures.

