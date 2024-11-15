Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Patricia Cornwell, prime video, scarpetta

Scarpetta: Nicole Kidman on What's "Terrifying" Her About Series

Nicole Kidman shares what's "terrifying" about starting filming on Prime Video series Scarpetta and enjoying working with Jamie Lee Curtis.

Over the past few weeks, we've had a chance to cover a lot of casting news and then the start of production on Prime Video's Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis-starring Scarpetta. The upcoming streaming series follows Kay Scarpetta (Kidman), Chief Medical Examiner, as she returns to Virginia and resumes her former position with complex relationships, both personal and professional – including her sister Dorothy (Curtis), with plenty of grudges and secrets to uncover. Now, Kidman is opening up about what is so "terrifying" (in a good way) about the Prime Video series and why it's "glorious" for her and Curtis to be producing and starring in the project together.

During an interview with Vanity Fair for its Hollywood 2025 Issue, Kidman noted that (at the time of the interview) filming hadn't started yet but that the prospect of it was "terrifying." Why? The scripts. "Because it's so well-written. It's crazy how I'm frightened reading it. I haven't done that. I can't think of a film I've done where it was so terrifying. Like what? 'The Others' wasn't terrifying," Kidman explained. But it sounds like working with Curtis on both sides of the camera has made the experience even more enjoyable. "That's why I was like, 'I'll do it with you, but you have to play my sister. You have to go with me.' And she's [Curtis] like, 'Okay.' So, we're producing it together, and we're in it together—and that is glorious. That's what I mean, where you go, 'Okay. Who's got the same amount of passion and enthusiasm?' Look at her. I mean, she's unbelievable. She is a force," Kidman shared.

In addition to Kidman and Curtis, the series stars Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) as Lucy Farinelli-Watson, Dorothy's daughter; Bobby Cannavale (Ezra) as former detective Pete Marino, Simon Baker (Breath) as FBI profiler Benton Wesley, Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean) as Past Kay Scarpetta, Jake Cannavale (The Offer) as Past Pete Marino, and Hunter Parrish (Weeds) as Past Benton Wesley.

In addition, Sosie Bacon (Mare of Easttown), Amanda Righetti (The Mentalist), Janet Montgomery (New Amsterdam), Stephanie Faracy (Uncoupled), and Mike Vogel (Sex/Life) are set for recurring roles. Bacon is set as Abby Turnball, a prize-winning reporter – in addition, Righetti plays Past Dorothy; Montgomery plays Janet, Lucy's wife; Faracy plays Present Maggie, Scarpetta's inherited assistant from her predecessor; Vogel plays city attorney Bill Boltz.

Also, Tiya Sircar (The Good Place), Anna Diop (Nanny), Graham Phillips (Riverdale), and Georgia King (Vice Principals) have also been tapped for recurring roles. Sircar is set as Blaise Fruge, a policewoman, with Diop on board as Sierra "Tron" Patron, a Cyber Investigator with the FBI. Phillips has been tapped for the role of Past Matt Petersen, a handsome, genteel actor, while King joins the cast as Past Maggie Cutbush.

Liz Sarnoff (Barry, Lost) will write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner – with David Gordon Green (Halloween, Stronger) set to direct the opening two episodes. Kidman will executive produce the series for Blossom Films, and Curtis will executive produce for Comet Pictures. Cornwell will executive produce for P & S Projects – alongside Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Chris Dickie, and Chris McCumber for Blumhouse Television and Per Saari for Blossom Films. Green and Amy Sayres also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Blumhouse Television and Amazon MGM Studios in association with Blossom Films and Comet Pictures.

