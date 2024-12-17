Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Bill Lawrence, Scrubs

Scrubs Creator Bill Lawrence: Revival/Return Won't Ignore Season 9

Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence confirmed that Season 9 still counts and won't be ignored by the upcoming return/sequel series.

Earlier this month, the news dropped that Bill Lawrence and 20th Television are developing a revival/sequel series to the Zach Braff and Donald Faison-starring Scrubs. Though no names have been officially announced, it's been reported that 20th TV is looking to lock down deals with Braff, Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes, and others sooner rather than later. In terms of the specifics of what they can expect, Lawrence has addressed tackling a return as well as both the excitement and apprehension that's being felt by the fans. During a recent interview, Lawrence addressed one of the topics out there bouncing around social media – will the revival pretend like Season 9 didn't happen?

Although many folks involved with the series consider the Season 8 finale, "My Finale," to be the actual series finale, a ninth season was ordered – one that's viewed more as a new series than a direct continuation of what came before it. For what would be the series' final go-around, the action focused on Winston University's medical school and series regulars Kerry Bishé, Eliza Coupe, Dave Franco, and Michael Mosley – with Braff, Faison, and McGinley also as series regulars and other cast members from the original series making guest appearance (except Reyes' Carla Espinosa, who departed at the end of Season 8).

"I thought some of those actors and actresses were really starting to find their footing. Kerry Bishé, [Michael] Mosley, Dave Franco… they're all still working for a reason. They're all very good," Lawrence shared with TVLine. "I'm not against seeing those people [again], and I think it would be fun to have one of them zip by, but that spinoff, if you remember, was supposed to be a med school, and those people that were going through it would then go off into the world and land as physicians in places here, there, everywhere. What I think we will really be focusing on is a place where some of our core regulars still work as physicians. And who are the new interns or residents at that hospital?"

And for those expecting their favorite folks to suddenly find themselves working together again at Sacred Heart, Lawrence notes that's not going to happen. In fact, one of the reasons why Lawrence is checking in on the gang has much less to do with nostalgia and more to do with how things are in the here and now. "I wonder if J.D.'s dreams all really did come true. That, to us, is interesting," Lawrence shared.

Scrubs Creator on Fans' Reboot/Return Excitement, Concerns

Earlier this month, Lawrence took to social media to address "some folks' reservations" and "others' excitement" about the news of a series revival – taking a bigger-picture approach. "Just said this about [Scrubs] reboot when a fan of original said they hoped it wouldn't happen: Why? Not everyone out here is working. The cast/crew love each other. If it's good, you'll be psyched. If it's bad, you won't watch (and can badmouth it!) Let's go! Big fun," Lawrence wrote in the first of two responses. In his second, he added, "Guess the easy reboot sum up: I get some folks' reservations the same way I get others' excitement. Both just feel like pressure to do something cool/new/good. We're gonna try. I imagine the world will let us know if it works."

