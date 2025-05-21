Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs: Zach Braff Reportedly Set to Return for ABC Sequel Series

Reports are Zach Braff is set to reprise his role as John "J.D." Dorian for ABC and series creator Bill Lawrence's Scrubs sequel series.

A little more than three months after series creator Bill Lawrence had a very promising update to pass along regarding the writers' room for his and 20th Television's sequel series to the Zach Braff and Donald Faison-starring Scrubs, fans will have a very big reason to smile. Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Braff is set to reprise his role as John "J.D." Dorian (though all important parties involved declined to comment). With Braff's deal in place, DH added that 20th Television is expected to start looking to look down deals with Faison (Christopher Turk), Sarah Chalke (Elliot Reid), John C. McGinley (Perry Cox), and Judy Reyes (Carla Espinosa). The news comes close to six months after the project was officially announced to be in development at ABC.

"We're in the process of, the cool thing, putting the writers together. And it's the best thing in the world to see that some of the most talented writers in the world wrote on that show and they're all still friends, and my friends. And so [we] have a combination of the old and new. We're just starting to build it right now. And I expect it to make an appearance very soon," the series creator revealed back in February regarding the project. In terms of why now seems the right time to revisit the beloved series' universe, Lawrence added, "I thought about it a lot, and I think the main impetus is selfish. It's that we're all friends, and we enjoy spending time together, and you can't meet a writer or an actor or actress on that show, a crew member, that didn't count that as one of the highlights of their career. And so all of us were like, even if it's just that, why not do it again? And that's part of the fun."

