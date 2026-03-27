Posted in: Cartoon Network, Max, TV | Tagged: Regular show, Regular Show: The Lost Tapes

Regular Show: The Lost Tapes Sneak Peek: Who's Excited for Luau Time?

Set to hit Cartoon Network on May 11th, check out a sneak peek at series creator J.G. Quintel's Regular Show: The Lost Tapes.

Article Summary Regular Show: The Lost Tapes premieres May 11th on Cartoon Network and more.

Get a special sneak peek at Mordecai and Rigby’s wild luau excitement from the upcoming special.

Series creator J.G. Quintel returns, promising more surreal chaos and comedy reminiscent of the original run.

Catch a teaser slip that was released to coincide with the show's WonderCon panel.

With the special half-hour set to hit Cartoon Network in the US (and on Cartoon Network and HBO Max internationally) on Monday, May 11th, series creator J.G. Quintel's Regular Show: The Lost Tapes made its way to WonderCon on Friday. Of course, those of us who couldn't attend weren't left out in the cold. We've got a sneak peek clip waiting for you below, with Mordecai and Rigby getting really excited for luau time.

Produced by Cartoon Network Studios, Regular Show: The Lost Tapes centers on Mordecai and Rigby – best friends who work and live at a local park. Somehow, their mundane jobs always descend into surreal chaos, much to the annoyance of their boss and coworkers. From crashing a friend's luau to searching for the sweetest spot to take a nap, avoiding work quickly spirals into thwarting surreal disasters… in the most hilarious and entertaining of ways! Now, we have a look at the mysteriously disappearing teaser waiting for you above – enjoy!

POW it's time for a Luau! 🌴🍔 Regular Show: The Lost Tapes 📼 | Coming May 11th on Cartoon Network#RegularShow pic.twitter.com/2RiidkrK6P — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) March 28, 2026 Show Full Tweet

"It's been so much fun working with everyone on more 'Regular Show.' We're just making stuff for ourselves and trying to crack each other up. It reminds me a lot of the original run. I can't wait for everyone to see it," Quintel shared in a statement when the animated series's premiere date was revealed. Regular Show: The Lost Tapes is produced by Cartoon Network Studios. Executive Producers are JG Quintel, Sean Szeles, and Sam Register. Toby Jones serves as Supervising Director, Paula Spence serves as Supervising Art Director, and Ryan Slater serves as Producer. The voice cast includes JG Quintel, William Salyers, Sam Marin, Mark Hamill, Minty Lewis, and Janie Haddad Tompkins, among many others.

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