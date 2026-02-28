Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs Creator Addresses JD-Elliot Revival Backlash, Provides Context

Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence addresses the revival series' reveal that undercuts the Season 8 finale and how it makes sense in context.

Few can argue that Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence provided one of TV's best happy endings with the season eight two-parter My Finale, which ties up as many storylines, while not wanting to wear out their welcome. Everything from JD (Zach Braff) and Elliot (Sarah Chalke), who developed a deep friendship that was also largely a dysfunctional relationship as they were on-and-off several times throughout the series, until they ended up married in the series' final montage that also saw them in their new lives, shared with their friends at Sacred Heart. It also saw satisfying character-closing arcs for Janitor/Glen Matthews (Neil Flynn), who ended up marrying Ladinia "Lady" Williams (Kit Pongetti), hospital lawyer Ted Buckland (Sam Lloyd) finding love with musician Stephanie Gooch (Kate Miccuci), and Dr. Bob Kelso (Ken Jenkins) retiring and letting Dr. Perry Cox (John C. McGinley), who rekindled his relationship with is ex-wife, Jordan Sullivan (Christa Miller), take over as chief of medicine. With the revival season (following the maligned season nine/"Med School"), one of those endings wasn't so happy after all, and Lawrence provided some context behind the about-face and explained why said decision makes sense. The following contains spoilers.

Scrubs Creator Bill Lawrence on Why Change from Season 8 Makes More Sense Than You Might Think

"Scrubs is one of my all-time favourite shows. Always has been, always will be. I watched the first episode of the new show, and while it captures the heart and nostalgia pretty darn well (I mean, it's Bill Lawrence, come on, he rarely misses), one plot decision ruined the masterpiece that was the season 8 finale. I haven't been this disappointed in a show since season 6 of Supernatural. I'm not sure if I'll watch anymore now. 🤷‍♂️" The fan wrote to which Lawrence responded graciously, addressing JD and Elliot's divorce, "Thanks for watching, regardless. This was a long discussion. We looked at the whole show… this is a reality for people 20 yrs later, and they were never a healthy, functional couple for more than 3 weeks. And all dreams can't come true… But who knows, we could be wrong."

Braff and Chalke discussed in their return that, creatively made sense for JD and Elliot not to be together, but it doesn't mean the door is ever closed on reconciliation, as Braff also noted that it's Turk (Donald Faison) and Carla (Judy Reyes) that stand in perfect contrast as a healthy relationship that's sustained all this time. For those who are so rigid on the series designs, relax and enjoy the ride. It's been 16 years, and just be grateful they returned for more adventures on a refocus on the original series, and less on the creative shifts they had since season nine. You have your DVDs and Hulu to watch the first eight seasons, still. This also leaves the door open for returns, like Sean (Scott Foley), Keith (Travis Schuldt), and even Kim (Elizabeth Banks).

Thanks for watching, regardless. This was a long discussion. We looked at the whole show… this is a reality for people 20 yrs later, and they were never a healthy, functional couple for more than 3 weeks. And all dreams can't come true… But who knows, we could be wrong. — Bill Lawrence (@VDOOZER) February 27, 2026 Show Full Tweet

